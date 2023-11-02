Citroen Announces New All-Electric Hatchback For €23,000

Citroen has just revealed a new small all-electric hatchback at an affordable price point for the European market. The new Citroen, the ë-C3, is based on the popular and well-established gas model, the C3, which has sold 5.6 million units since 2002. This fact could signal the new all-electric model will have strong sales when it arrives in early 2024.

Specifications

Range: 320km (199 miles) WLTP

Charging: 100kW DC fast recharging from 20 to 80% capacity in 26 minutes

Price: € 23,300 for the entry-level version, with a 2025 version costing €19,900

Motor: 83kW/113hp

Battery pack: Lithium Ferro Phosphate

0–62 mph: about 11 seconds

Top speed: about 84 mph

“Uniquely, Citroën is daring to do exactly that with the all-new, all-electric ë-C3 for European buyers: a fresh, sharp and comfortable B-hatch that is fully-equipped, specifically designed for and made in Europe, and extremely affordable with on-the-road prices starting at 23,300 Euros,” said Citroën CEO Thierry Koskas.

The Fully Charged reviewer was enthusiastic, and it’s easy to see why. The vehicle has a pleasant-looking exterior and comfortable, simple interior. It has appears to have plenty of space for a small vehicle. Jack, the Fully Charged reviewer, is well over six feet tall, and when he is sitting in the back seat he indicated he is comfortable.

Many YouTube commenters also were pleased. One wrote, “Excellent price and particularly pleased to see it come with an LFP battery. That means you can charge it to 100% all the time. This is very important for a car with a smaller battery as you are at least getting all the range it can give. Would be interested to know if it had one pedal driving and the charging speed but aside from that this is a no-brainer. Our current main car is a model 3 with our second car being an aging Prius. Would seriously consider this as a replacement for the Prius.”

The new ë-C3 will be available in France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Poland, Italy, and Spain.

At such a low price point, the ë-C3 may prove attractive to people who wrongly believe EVs are “too expensive,” even though in some cases they cost less for total cost of ownership.

If a lease option will be available, leasing could also cost less than owning and operating a gas- or diesel-powered vehicle because electricity is cheaper than fossil fuels. Renting a small EV while on a European vacation may be cheaper than renting a gas-powered equivalent as well because electricity usually costs less than gas, especially if charging is done at night when the rates are the lowest.

It’s only speculation at this point, but the price of a two- or three-year-old used ë-C3 might be well less than €20,000.