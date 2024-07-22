New Value-Packed Enyaq 50 Models Make Škoda’s Award-Winning Electric SUV Even More Accessible

New Enyaq 50 and Enyaq 50 Edition join the all-electric SUV range

Prices from £36,970 undercut outgoing Enyaq 60 model by £2,000

Both models fitted with 55kWh (52kWh net) battery that delivers up to 234 miles of range

High levels of standard equipment levels on both models

Available to order now

Škoda is making its award-winning Enyaq electric SUV even more affordable with the introduction of two new entry-level models. The new Enyaq 50 and Enyaq 50 Edition models are being added to the SUV range with prices starting from just £36,970. Order books for both new models opened on 11 July, 2024.

The new Enyaq 50 and Enyaq 50 Edition are fitted with a new 55kWh battery pack (52kWh net) that delivers up to 234 and 232 miles of range respectively on the WLTP cycle. The rear-mounted electric motor generates 170PS and 310Nm of torque and can accelerate the Enyaq from 0-62mph in just 9.1 seconds. Top speed is 99mph.

In terms of charging, both Enyaq 50 models offer a peak DC charge speed of 145kW and 11kW on an AC connection. A charge to 80% on a suitable DC rapid charger will take around 25 minutes. A full charge on an 11kW AC connection will take around five hours and 30 minutes. As with all other Enyaq models, the new 50 variants come with an eight-year, 100,000 mile battery warranty (minimum 70% remaining).

The new Enyaq 50 models replace the outgoing Enyaq 60 models in the revised line-up and help bring the cost of switching to a new Enyaq ownership down by £2,000. Both come generously equipped with 19-inch Proteus alloy wheels, Loft interior Design Selection, 13-inch touchscreen infotainment display with navigation and a host of safety features. Edition models add full LED Matrix beam headlights and full LED rear lights, heated front seats and steering wheel and privacy glass. The Edition model also comes with Crew protect assist, front and rear side airbags and a central interaction airbag as standard. Tri-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control and cooled wireless charging (15W) are also included in the Edition’s specification.

The revised Enyaq range now starts at £36,970 (Manufacturer Direct Price) for the Enyaq 50, with the Enyaq 50 Edition priced at £38,585 (Manufacturer Direct Price). Elsewhere, the line-up has been simplified and now features the Enyaq 85 Edition, Enyaq 85x Sportline Plus, Enyaq 85 L&K and the range-topping Enyaq vRS. All Enyaq 85 models are equipped with a larger 82kWh (77kWh net) battery pack.

Source: Škoda

