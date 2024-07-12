Gotland Sweden Backs “Noemi” Electric Seaplane for Zero-Emission Flights

Elfly Group, developers of the all-electric seaplane programme ‘Noemi’, (No Emissions) is pleased to announce a partnering with the government of Gotland, Sweden, to pursue its goal of zero-emission commercial flights to the island by 2027. Both parties recently signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore deeper collaboration.

Located in the Baltic Sea off Sweden’s east coast, Gotland is the largest of Sweden’s islands, some 90km east of the mainland. Region Gotland is passionate about securing more sustainable solutions like ‘Noemi’ and would like to have at least one commercial operator flying electric aircraft from the island in the future.

“We are excited to partner with Region Gotland in this groundbreaking initiative as we move towards a greener future,” said Eric Lithun, CEO of Elfly Group. “Our electric seaplane Noemi can create new opportunities for Gotland and showcase the potential of zero-emission solutions in many markets worldwide. We will contribute to Gotland so that it reaches its goal to start commercial zero-emission flights by 2030.”

Meit Fohlin, Social Democrats, Chairman of the Regional Board, Gotland, said: “One of our biggest regional development requirements is securing good communications to and from the island. We are working actively to get electric flights to Gotland. We are, accordingly, pleased and proud to be able to announce today that with this Letter of Intent we are initiating a deeper collaboration with Elfly Group.”

Maria Fiskerud, project manager at Science Park Gotland, added: “We have the right environment to prepare for electric aviation together, which in turn can contribute to the development of eco travel, both in the Nordics and beyond. Everything is already in place within the ecosystem — from the airport and its electricity capacity to interested aircraft manufacturers like Elfly, aircraft operators and customers.”

Interest in next generation seaplane travel is mounting. Speaking last month at Revolution.aero in London Eric Lithun highlighted:

“These new electric seaplanes are certifiable to both VFR and IFR conditions — today. Huge amounts of funding have been poured into eVTOLs that don’t have the regulations to certify, so they have a lot of work to do to get certificated. We are working within the rules and regulations of today. Commercial next generation electric seaplane operations don’t need costly infrastructure, just a small pontoon with chargers, dockside. The water is our runway.”

The Elfly Group, established in Bergen, Norway in 2018, aims to bring environmentally friendly aviation to Norway initially and then to the rest of the world. Its leading programme is a modern-day amphibious aircraft with batteries and two electric engines, inspired by the venerable de Havilland Twin Otter and Grumman’s Mallard. Called ‘Noemi’ (No Emissions), its seaplane is designed for 200-km air journeys. The prototype (experimental version) of Noemi is being readied for flight in 2026. It will have an unpressurized cabin and be powered by two electric motors with up to 1MW combined output.

Its design is part of a research project, funded by private investors and the Research Council of Norway (RCN) and ENOVA. The full-scale prototype is a project in collaboration with the Norwegian government with funding from Enova SF.

Noemi will be offered in a business/executive cabin with 9 seats, plus luggage; complemented by a VIP layout with 6 to 8 seats. A tourist pleasure flight model with 13 seats, minus baggage, are considered also to be offered. In a nod to its flexible functionality, cargo and medevac versions are planned.

For more information, visit: www.el-fly.no

Email from Elfly Group

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy