Nova Scotia’s 1st Grid-Scale Battery Energy Storage Facilities

Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company” or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE, which is part of the Company’s majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. (“CSI Solar”), has secured a contract from Nova Scotia Power to develop flagship energy storage projects across three locations in Nova Scotia, Canada: Bridgewater, Waverley, and White Rock.

The projects, totaling 150 MW / 705 MWh DC, will play a crucial role in enhancing grid reliability and stability, supporting the province’s transition to cleaner energy. Construction will be completed by the end of 2026, and the first site expected to be operational in 2025. e-STORAGE will provide comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services along with long-term service agreements (LTSA).

e-STORAGE’s expertise in engineering utility-scale battery energy storage systems ensures the projects meet the highest safety standards and regulatory requirements. With cutting-edge technologies and rigorous safety protocols, e-STORAGE addresses the increasing demand for energy storage solutions while ensuring community safety and grid reliability.

e-STORAGE has shipped more than 5 GWh of battery energy storage solutions across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific markets. As a Canadian company, Canadian Solar takes pride in leveraging its global expertise and capabilities to empower Canadian businesses in transitioning to a sustainable energy future. As global demand for advanced energy solutions continues to rise, e-STORAGE is scaling up production to meet the evolving needs of clients and partners.

Peter Gregg, President of Nova Scotia Power, commented, “We look forward to collaborating with communities and project partners to ensure these projects provide the most cost-effective value to our customers. These grid-scale battery energy storage projects will help maintain system reliability during Nova Scotia’s clean energy transition, delivering safe and clean energy when needed.”

Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Nova Scotia Power on these innovative energy storage projects, contributing to provincial and federal targets of achieving 80% renewables by 2030. As Canadians, we are committed to making a significant environmental impact at home while empowering our clients to shift electricity generation to long-term renewable energy sources. We are proud to be setting a precedent for North America, creating local jobs, and enhancing grid reliability.”

About Canadian Solar Inc.



Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world’s largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 23 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 125 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected over 10 GWp of solar power projects and 3.3 GWh of battery energy storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has over 1.2 GWp of solar power projects in operation, 6.5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 19.8 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has 600 MWh of battery energy storage projects in operation and a total battery energy storage project development pipeline of around 56 GWh, including approximately 4.3 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 51.6 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006.

Source: Canadian Solar Inc.

