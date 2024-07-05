What’s New at NIO?

NIO Achieved Record Deliveries of 21,209 in June

In June 2024, NIO delivered 21,209 vehicles, representing an increase of 98.1% year-over-year. NIO delivered 57,373 vehicles in the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 143.9% year-over-year. From January to June 2024, NIO delivered 87,426 vehicles, representing an increase of 60.2% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 537,020 as of June 30, 2024.

2 NIO Houses Opened Globally, 41 Power Swap Stations and Power Charger Stations in June

In June, NIO opened 2 NIO Houses globally and 12 Power Swap Stations, and 29 charging stations. As of June 30, NIO has 155 NIO Houses across the globe, and has built 2,482 Power Swap Stations worldwide, with 806 of them on expressways in China. NIO has built 3,910 Power Charger Stations and 22,800 chargers, and connected to 1,650,000+ third-party chargers. NIO has offered power swap services to users beyond 47 million times in total. NIO has cumulatively launched 76 Power Journeys routes in China and one route in Europe in the Rhine Valley.

NIO Power and FAW Hongqi Open Charging Networks to Each Other

On June 24, Wuhan NIO Energy Co., Ltd. (“NIO Power”) and FAW Hongqi Car Sales Co., Ltd. (“FAW Hongqi”) officially went into partnership on charging networks. This is the first project put into effect after NIO and FAW Group signed the strategic cooperation framework agreement on May 21 and is aimed at offering Hongqi users convenient charging experiences with the expansive charging network and responsive enquiry services.

NIO Power and GAC Energy Open Charging Networks to Each Other

On June 7, Wuhan NIO Energy Co., Ltd. (“NIO Power”) and GAC Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (“GACE”) officially entered into collaboration on charging networks. According to the agreement, the two companies will open their charging facilities to each other through dynamic data sharing between their charging platforms. Aimed to provide convenient charging services that are easy to search for and have broader coverage, this project is the first one landed after NIO and GAC Group signed the strategic cooperation agreement on charging and swapping on May 8.

NIO Power Swap Station 4.0 Now Operational

On June 13, the first batch of NIO Power Swap Station 4.0 went live. The fourth generation supports automated battery swap for multiple brands and different vehicle models. NIO, ONVO and all battery swap strategic partners can access the new stations for a comprehensively elevated battery swapping experience that is more convenient than gas refueling.

NIO Power and Zhongan Energy Launches the First Power Swap Station

On June 13, the first battery swapping station jointly built by NIO Power and Zhongan Energy was officially launched at the G40 Shanghai-Shaanxi Expressway Luoji Service Area.

NIO Releases the User-Centric All-Time Quality System

On June 26, 2024 NIO Quality Tour was held in F2 at NeoPark in Hefei, Anhui. NIO released the All-Time Quality (ATQ) system that puts users’ interests first.

NIO ES8, ET5 and ET5T Rank No.1 in Their Segments in J.D. Power’s 2024 China NEV-QS Study

On June 6, J.D. Power, the consumer insight and market research institution, released its 2024 China New Energy Vehicle-Initial Quality Study (NEV-IQS). NIO ES8, ET5 and ET5T ranked first respectively in the premium BEV and midsize BEV car segments.

NIO Among the First to Join China’s ICV Pilot Program

On June 4, NIO became one of the first car companies selected into the ICV (Intelligent Connected Vehicle) pilot program for road access and tests jointly released by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the Ministry of Transport.

NIO Users Completes 1 Billion Kilometers with NOP and NOP+

On June 12, NIO users had driven for over 1 billion kilometers with Navigate on Pilot (NOP) and Navigate on Pilot Plus (NOP+), making this function the first in China to achieve the 1 billion milestone.

NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

On June 6, NIO Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2024:

Total revenues were RMB9,908.6 million (US$1,372.3 million)

Vehicle margin was 9.2%

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment and long-term time deposits were RMB45.3 billion (US$6.3 billion) as of March 31, 2024

Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2024 were RMB2,864.2 million (US$396.7 million)

NIO Releases 2023 ESG Report

On June 25, NIO released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, sharing its management and operation achievements of sustainable development in terms of A Blue Sky, Superior Products, Sustainable Value Chain, Employee Care, and Charitable Actions.

News from NIO

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy