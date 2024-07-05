World’s First Large-Scale Semi-Solid-State BESS Power Plant

In June 2024, the world’s first set of in-situ cured semi-solid batteries grid-side large-scale energy storage power plant project – 100MW/200MWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) energy storage project in Zhejiang, completed the grid connection, which will greatly enhance the safety and security of the power grid in East China.

As the first pioneering project to combine semi-solid state batteries with energy storage system, Kehua adopted four 1.25MW high-performance energy storage converters, which were connected in parallel to a single 5,000kVA transformer, achieving a 35kV AC grid-connected output, which ensured the high efficiency and stability of power transmission. In addition, the solution has won wide acclaim from customers for its excellent energy conversion efficiency, excellent grid compatibility and highly flexible system configuration capability.

It is worth mentioning that by adopting the function of four energy storage converters in parallel, in the centralized energy storage technology path, combined with the charging and discharging characteristics of semi-solid batteries, the charging and discharging strategy is automatically adjusted to achieve intelligent management, which greatly improves the overall safety and operational stability of the system, and brings the customer a more reliable and efficient energy storage solution.

The project can store 200,000 kWh of electricity at one time, with an annual discharge of more than 60 million kWh, save about 23,000 tons of standard coal, reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 72,000 tons. The project plays a charging treasure role of the energy storage station of “staggered peaks and storage” and “shifting peaks and filling in valleys”, and help the local energy transformation and upgrading.

About Kehua

Based on 36 years of experience in power electronic technology, Kehua has diversified solutions and rich project experience in the fields of photovoltaic, energy storage, micro-grids and integrated energy services. By the end of 2023, Kehua’s PV installation has exceeded 46GW and its energy storage installation has exceeded 15.2GW/8.2GWh globally. Presently, Kehua has become the world’s fourth largest PCS supplier (S&P Global), a Tier 1 energy storage supplier and Top 10 solar inverter manufacturers (BloombergNEF). Going forward, Kehua will continue to be a reliable PV and ESS expert, create clean energy, and dedicated to enabling a zero-carbon lifestyle for people worldwide.

Source: Kehua

