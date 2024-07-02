Evoy & Platypus Join Forces to Set New Standards in Sustainable Marine Tourism

United by a shared commitment to protect the ocean, as well as a passion for sustainable innovation, Evoy and Platypus Craft will set a new standard for ecotourism. The two companies have signed an MOU, redefining marine exploration with zero-emission, semi-submersible boats.

Evoy and Platypus are pleased to announce their partnership to expand sustainable boating and preserve aquatic ecosystems. Innovation, by nature, defies boundaries. Often, it’s not just one breakthrough, but synergy among breakthrough technologies that propels global change. Two thought leaders in their respective fields, Evoy is the market leader in high-output electric motor systems for boats and Platypus Craft is the inventor of the semi-submersible boating concept for sustainable tourism.

Evoy and Platypus have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to formalize their collaboration. Under the agreement, Platypus will deploy twin Evoy Outboard Breeze 120+ hp electric motor systems in their Yacht Edition craft, on water early 2025.

“We are excited to join forces with Evoy, a company that shares our values and vision for a sustainable future. This partnership will allow us to push the boundaries of what is possible in marine exploration,” said Franois-Alexandre Bertrand, Platypus Craft Founder and CEO.

The Platypus semi-submersible concept consists of a remarkable series of boats with catamaran hulls that all contain a basket to lower five passengers below the surface water and experience the awe of aquatic life. The basket is equipped with easy-to-use breathing mechanisms eliminating the need for diving certifications. Passengers can observe underwater marine life ranging from rays and dolphins to diverse fish species and coral reefs. With a prototype already launched in the Mediterranean, Platypus has successfully demonstrated the boats’ use cases for ecotourism as well as marine research.

“By combining Evoy’s powerful electric motor systems and Platypus Craft’s innovative concept, it’s possible to explore nature without impacting it,” said Evoy Co-founder and CEO Leif Stavøstrand. “Together, we will create unforgettable and environmentally friendly experiences.”

Evoy’s electric motor systems deliver multiple environmental benefits for aquatic ecosystems. Not only are they zero-emission, but they also eliminate pollution including fuel slicks and bilge water. Electric motors are quiet, cutting noise pollution above and below the waves so the boats can move through the ocean without disrupting the passengers or the marine life they set out to see.

The Evoy twin Outboard Breeze 120+ configuration delivers two 63 kW batteries delivers a top speed of 25 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots above water. With the basket

suspended, the boat can travel three to five knots, enabling passengers to observe and follow marine life unobtrusively over 30-80 nautical miles.

The ocean covers 71% of the world’s surface; majority of ocean marine life exists in the sunlit photic zone at the top of the water. By making it possible for humans to form deeper connections with marine life through cutting-edge technology, this collaboration fosters a greater sense of responsibility for marine preservation. United by their missions to protect marine ecosystems while offering awe-inspiring boat adventures, Evoy and Platypus are poised to make a lasting, positive impact on our planet’s oceans.

“Our partnership will enable enthusiasts to explore the wonders of the aquatic world without leaving a footprint, fostering a deeper connection between humanity and marine life,” said Bertrand.

Email from Evoy.

