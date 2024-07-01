The All-Electric Škoda Elroq: Breaking New Ground in Compact SUV Segment with a Covered Design

Expanding Škoda’s portfolio: the all-new Elroq is the car manufacturer’s first all electric model in the key compact SUV category

Taking the exterior design even further: the Elroq is the first Škoda model to adopt the new Modern Solid design language

Compact but spacious: comfortable ride, clever storage options and up to 1,580 litres of luggage capacity make the Elroq the perfect choice for urban and suburban driving

Comprehensive powertrain line-up: outputs from 125 kW to 220 kW plus a range of over 560 km (WLTP) and charging times under 28 minutes

Mladá Boleslav — An attractive, all-electric addition to the family: with its world premiere set for autumn 2024, the Elroq will soon expand Škoda Auto’s all-electric SUV range into the compact SUV segment — the largest sub-segment in Europe by volume. With its distinguished looks, the new SUV is the first Škoda model to adopt the brand’s new Modern Solid design language, taking the exterior design of the portfolio even further. With plenty of space, including 470 litres to 1,580 litres of luggage capacity along with compact exterior dimensions and clever storage options, the Elroq is ideal for urban and suburban driving. Outputs from 125 kW to 220 kW as well as a range of more than 560 km (WLTP) and charging time below 28 minutes also make it a perfect companion for long-distance journeys. The introduction of the Škoda Elroq marks the beginning of Škoda’s new BEV campaign, which will see the launch of six battery-electric models over the coming years.

“Growing our electric portfolio into several attractive new segments is key to our strategy of providing our customers a wide choice of new models to choose from and to the continued success of Škoda Auto. The Elroq is a milestone in our BEV portfolio, the first in a coming line-up of six new fully electric models, following the success of the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé. Even the first glimpse of its bold new Modern Solid design tells you that this car is something new, the perfect balance of size, interior space and electric mobility for the city and beyond. Moreover, the Škoda Elroq is equipped with advanced technology and assistance systems that we know our customers value. I am really excited about this new addition to our expanding electrified family.” —Klaus Zellmer, Škoda Auto CEO

More here

Modern Solid design with Tech-Deck Face instead of the familiar Škoda grille

LED headlights with delicate lines, new four-eye face and minimalist 2D look

Gently sloping roofline and aerodynamically optimised wheels

Modern Solid design and Design Selections with more sustainable materials

Four available powertrain options and a range of more than 560 kilometres

DC fast-charging at up to 175 kW

Plenty of space and Simply Clever features

Safety and comfort thanks to advanced assistance systems and up to nine airbags

MyŠkoda app: specific services for electric vehicles

Škoda Charger wallboxes

