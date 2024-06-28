Škoda Adds 205 Mainly Electric & Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles to the Tour de France Race

Škoda Enyaq & Superb serve as the ‘Red Car’ for Tour director Christian Prudhomme

Mladá Boleslav — Škoda Auto marks its 21st consecutive year as the official main partner of the Tour de France. The 111th iteration of the world’s most famous cycling race begins on 29 June with the Grand Départ in Florence, Italy. For the first time, the event will not finish in Paris this year, due to the Olympic Games starting in the French capital just a few days later. On most stages, the all-electric Škoda Enyaq will be serving Tour director Christian Prudhomme as the ‘Red Car’, leading the peloton throughout the race. The route will take the 176 riders and 205 Škoda support cars across 21 stages and nearly 3,500 kilometres to reach Nice on 21 July. Through the carmaker’s social media channels and the WeLoveCycling website, fans can access exclusive background information and compete for exciting prizes. In February this year, Škoda Auto underlined its commitment to cycling, extending its partnership with the cycling event’s organiser, A.S.O., until 2028. The Czech carmaker is also supporting the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift for the third consecutive year.

Martin Jahn, Škoda Board Member for Sales and Marketing, comments: “For over 20 years, Škoda has been closely associated with professional cycling. By extending our agreement until 2028 earlier this year, we demonstrate our firm commitment to A.S.O. and the global cycling community. In the coming weeks, our focus will be on the Tour de France and the athletes’ impressive performances. We will engage fans in the racing action through our WeLoveCycling platform under the motto ‘What’s your Tour?’ – offering behind-the-scenes insights, contests, live impressions from the route, and interviews with fans conducted by former British professional cyclist Cameron Jeffers on our official social media channels.”

Comprehensive vehicle fleet for the race organisers



The race director Christiane Prudhomme will lead the peloton in the Red Car equipped with special features such as a panoramic sunroof and state-of-the-art communication technology. This year, the all-electric Enyaq and the brand’s flagship Škoda Superb will serve as his mobile command centre. The official fleet of the Tour comprises 205 Škoda vehicles, which will accompany the peloton of 176 cyclists in 22 teams over the entire 3,492 kilometres across four countries: Italy, San Marino, Monaco, and France. The 21 stages include eight flat sections, four hilly stages, seven mountain stages, and two time trials, passing through the Italian Apennines, the Italian and French Alps, the Massif Central, and the Pyrenees.

Škoda and the Tour de France — a 21-year partnership



Since 2004, Škoda Auto has continuously supported the world’s largest cycling event as the official main and vehicle partner. Additionally, for the 14th time, the Škoda Design Team is responsible for crafting the crystal glass trophies for the overall winner and the leaders of the points, mountain and young rider classifications in the Tour de France. For ten years, the Czech car manufacturer has also sponsored the green jersey for the leader of the points classification.

Chance to win a trip to the Tour de France 2024



On the WeLoveCycling website, fans can take part in contests to win exciting prizes, such as premium bicycles, original signed green jerseys, cycling gear and much more. The grand prize is a Škoda-organised three-day trip to this year’s Tour de France. This incredible experience includes accompanying the peloton in a Škoda car, flying in a helicopter over the route and riding with cycling legend and Tour de France winner Andy Schleck. As part of the ‘What’s Your Tour’ campaign, former British professional racer Cameron Jeffers will provide exclusive background information, atmosphere and interviews directly from the race. Fans can access this content under the #whatsyourtourde hashtag on social media channels. Additionally, through the Tour de France Mobile App powered by Škoda, supporters can follow the live action on the track, receive the latest updates, and enjoy captivating behind-the-scenes stories.

Škoda’s commitment to cycling rooted in the company’s history



The history of the Czech automaker is closely linked to bicycles: In 1895, Václav Laurin and Václav Klement founded a bicycle factory in Mladá Boleslav, and bicycles and cycling accessories have been part of the company’s extended product range for many years. Škoda Auto has recently renewed its partnership with A.S.O. and supports a total of 20 international professional and amateur sports events. Additionally, the carmaker sponsors the Czech stage of the national amateur race L’Étape du Tour de France. Since 2022, Škoda Auto has also supported the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, which this year starts on 12 August in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and concludes after eight stages on 18 August in Alpe d’Huez.

Follow the TDF at WeLoveCycling.com

Source: Škoda

