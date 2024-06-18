Dongfeng Accelerates European Progress with VOYAH FREE, VOYAH DREAM, & Luxury Electric Off-Road MHERO I

MADRID, Spain — Dongfeng Motor grandly held Dongfeng Brand Day in Madrid, Spain. The event was attended by Ma Lei, Managing Director of Dongfeng Motor Corporation International Business Department and China Dongfeng Motor Industry Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., along with the executive team of Spanish partner Salvador Caetano Group. Notable figures from industry associations such as FACONAUTO, AEDIVE, ANFAC, and GANVAM were also present. Alongside media representatives and European partners, more than 180 people witnessed the new chapter of Dongfeng Motor’s development in the European market.

Introducing High-Value Models for Local Market Advancement

DONGFENG Motor has introduced its three major brands—DONGFENG, VOYAH, and MHERO—together in the Spanish market. The company announced the official launch of its high-end new energy SUV VOYAH FREE, MPV VOYAH DREAM, and luxury electric off-road vehicle MHERO I in Spain. These vehicles offer local consumers a high-value experience that combines cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance.

VOYAH FREE

VOYAH FREE highlights exclusive Chinese style elegance, fully embodying the brand slogan “Freedom to Explore”. VOYAH DREAM, as “Dream Mobile Castle”, has been designed to offer spacious seven-seat layout suitable for various scenarios, that deliver practical and versatile choices for Spanish consumers.

MHERO I

As a luxury electric off-road vehicle, MHERO I is equipped with the MORA intelligent off-road platform and four-motor drive provides powerful performance. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds, with a maximum power of 800 Kw and torque of 1400 N·m, it seamlessly blends off-road and intelligent electric technologies. The MHERO All-Terrain System supports five off-road driving modes, “snow, mud, sand, rock and water”, ensuring a unique experience across diverse terrains.

DONGFENG

The event also featured the unveiling of the VOYAH concept car i-Cozy, along with DONGFENG mainstream new energy vehicles DONGFENG BOX and DONGFENG 007. DONGFENG BOX is slated for launch in various European countries by the second half of 2024, which showcases DONGFENG commitment to enhancing overseas new energy product lineup.

Exceptional R&D Prowess Enhancing User Experience

With a rich heritage dating back to 1969, DONGFENG leverages its 55-year legacy to deliver exceptional car-making quality, advanced R&D capabilities, and reliable service network. The company’s four major R&D centers in Wuhan, Xiangyang, Shanghai, and Trollhättan, equipped with over 14000 R&D experts, drive continuous innovation through the “Technology Leap” initiative. Moreover, DONGFENG focus on green efficiency aligns with the industry’s push towards the “dual carbon” goal, featuring industry-leading green product development, manufacturing practices, and value chains. By 2024, all new models under the DONGFENG independent passenger vehicles brand will achieve full electrification.

From Norway to Spain, from the Scandinavian Peninsula to the Iberian Peninsula, DONGFENG Motor has entered countries such as Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Italy. In the future, DONGFENG will continue to deepen its presence in the European market, collaborating with local distributors to share opportunities, seek common development, and create a bright future together. DONGFENG aims to continuously enhance its localization capabilities, improve after-sales service, and gradually expand its brand influence and product competitiveness in overseas markets through diversified product experiences and marketing activities.

DONGFENG is committed to “DRIVE YOUR DREAMS” brand mission, delivering user-centric innovation and a superior travel ecosystem for global customers. With plans to deepen partnerships and enhance brand influence in Europe, Dongfeng is poised for continued success.

“We are working to strengthen our supply chain globally as an integral part of our internationalization strategy,” Mr. Ma Lei stated at the Spain event.

“In the next three years, Dongfeng will invest more in research and development expenses and continue to boost a series of innovative products in vehicle platforms, powertrains, and forward-looking technology, which will promote Dongfeng to accelerate the transformation into a technology-based enterprise,” a Business Wire press release states.

News and images from Dongfeng.

