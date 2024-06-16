Bollinger Motors Announces Sale of 80 Bollinger B4 Chassis Cabs to Momentum Groups

Agreement Creates Innovative Mobile Charging Solution, Electric Vehicle Option for Fleet Owners and Managers

OAK PARK, Michigan — Bollinger Motors, Inc., an electric commercial vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, this week announced it has reached an agreement to sell 80 all-electric Class 4 commercial trucks to Momentum, a leader in fleet management and EV charging solutions.

Momentum Groups can upfit the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab with mobile EV chargers, a box truck, flatbed, service body or stake truck. Momentum Groups’ strength is in their full-service national fleet program, and mobile or permanent charging infrastructure for Electric Vehicles (EVs).

“Momentum is a leader and innovator in mobile charging solutions and has a shared commitment to using electric vehicles as part of a fleet management solution to help companies reduce emissions and save money,” said Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “We are excited that the Bollinger B4 will be the Class 4 platform that helps Momentum deliver a mobile-charging solution.”

“We are delighted to work with Bollinger Motors and its innovative B4 Chassis Cab, as the company shares our commitment to reducing greenhouse emissions, and improving the world around us,” said Jack Pyros, president of Momentum. “We look forward to introducing the Bollinger B4 mobile charging vehicles to our fleet customers, ultimately helping them create operational efficiency in an environmentally friendly way.”

This week’s announcement follows a series of Bollinger Motors announcements in recent months, including: the addition of Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Auto Group as dealers and service centers; Our Next Energy in Novi, Mich. to supply battery packs; Roush Industries in Livonia, Mich. to manage vehicle assembly operations; Syncron as its warranty administration partner; and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

Also, Bollinger Motors recently qualified for federal clean-vehicle purchasing incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides $40,000 in refundable tax credits per truck.

About Momentum

The Momentum family of companies founded over 20 years ago is backed by industry-leading expertise. The company services client needs from vehicle ordering to financing options for purchase, lease, or rent. Its comprehensive services include maintenance management, fuel, and cutting-edge EV charging solutions, alongside mobile EV charging and fleet vehicle remarketing.

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Mich. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. Learn more at BollingerMotors.com and MullenUSA.com.

Press release from Bollinger Motors.

