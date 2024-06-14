Vattenfall & Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Awarded IJmuiden Ver Beta 2GW Offshore Wind Farm

Zeevonk, a joint venture of Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its Energy Transition Fund, has been awarded a permit to build wind farm IJmuiden Ver Beta in the Netherlands. This 2 GW offshore wind project will include a 50 MWp floating offshore solar farm on site and a new electrolyzer at the Port of Rotterdam which will convert electricity of IJmuiden Ver to green hydrogen.

Two major offshore wind developers join forces: Vattenfall, one of Europe’s leading energy companies, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, a global leader in renewable energy investments. Both parties have a strong track record in developing, constructing and operating offshore wind projects. The portfolio of the two companies combined includes multiple wind farms globally.

“The Netherlands is taking yet another major step forward in the energy transition with IJmuiden Ver. Combining wind, solar and hydrogen, this project will create a state-of-the-art energy system and support further decarbonization of industries and our society. We are extremely proud to have been awarded this permit and look forward to implementing our plans for this energy park together with CIP,” says Martijn Hagens, CEO Vattenfall Netherlands.

“The Netherlands is at the forefront of the energy transition with ambitious offshore wind and hydrogen targets and stands out as a pioneer in this field. We at CIP are confident that our strong partnership with Vattenfall will support and contribute to the Netherlands journey towards a carbon-neutral future. The award of IJmuiden Ver Beta is a milestone for CIP’s Energy Transition Fund and an important step in realizing an integrated energy system in the North Sea,” says Felix Pahl, Partner at CIP.

Zeevonk concerns the realization of a 2 GW offshore wind farm, 50 MWp floating offshore solar farm and a large-scale electrolyzer. The new electrolyzer will be built at the Maasvlakte at the Port of Rotterdamwhich and produce hydrogen, which can help to decarbonize industries and transport. Green hydrogen will play a key role in replacing fossil fuels and feedstock.

The introduction of a 50 MWp floating offshore solar farm is the next step in the development and further upscaling of offshore solar, compared to the 5 MWp floating solar farm that is currently contructed off the Dutch coast. Combining solar and wind means that the available space is used more efficiently. Another benefit is that solar and wind complement each other and are able to share the same grid connection, which results in a more efficient use of the power grid.

About the Zeevonk joint venture

Zeevonk is a joint venture in which Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Energy Transition Fund I, have joined forces for the purpose of developing, constructing and operating the IJmuiden Ver Beta offshore wind farm and the large-scale electrolyser. CIP will be working with Copenhagen Offshore Partners, it’s exclusive offshore wind development partner.

About Vattenfall

Vattenfall is a leading European energy company that has been driving the electrification of industry, powering homes and modernising people’s lifestyles through innovation and collaboration for more than 100 years. Our goal is fossil freedom – a future where we enable everyone to live, move and produce things fossil-free. Across our value chain, we aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. We employ around 21,000 people across the Group, have around 14 million customers and operate mainly in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and the UK. Vattenfall is wholly owned by the Swedish state.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X. This includes the largest dedicated greenfield green hydrogen fund worldwide, Copenhagen Infrastructure Energy Transition Fund I (CI ETF I). CI ETF I has built a market leading portfolio of Power-to-X projects, with around 6.5 GW of electrolyser capacity in its development portfolio globally. CIP manages 12 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 28 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 160 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 500 employees and 12 offices around the world.

Press release from Vattenfall.

