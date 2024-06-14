NIO Power Swap Station 4.0 Now Operational

Guangzhou, China — The first batch of NIO Power Swap Station 4.0 went live. The fourth generation supports automated battery swap for multiple brands and different vehicle models. NIO, ONVO and all battery swap strategic partners can access the new stations for a comprehensively elevated battery swapping experience that is more convenient than gas refueling.

NIO’s Power Swap Station 4.0 comes standard with six ultrawide-FOV LiDARs and four Orin X chips, realizing a total computing power of 1,016TOPS. Users can start an automatic battery swap with just one tap on the center display, or even without being in the car. 22% faster than Gen-3, the new station can complete a swap in 144 seconds. With the compartment enlarged to accommodate 23 batteries, each station can provide up to 480 swaps per day. Both speed and capacity are brought to the next level. Launched together with the new battery swap station was the 640kW Liquid-Cooled Power Charger, boasting a maximum current of 765A and a voltage of 1,000V. The liquid-cooled charging cable developed by NIO is as light as 2.4kg, comparable to a laptop and friendly to one-hand operation.

The first new stations were installed in the Liwan District of Guangzhou and the Luoji Service Area on the G40 Shanghai-Shaanxi Expressway. The one in Guangzhou is the 108th station of the city. The station on the G40 Expressway is in Lu’an, Anhui Province is the first station jointly established by NIO and Zhongan Energy after signing the strategic partnership agreement on March 22. Going forward, NIO and Zhongan Energy will deploy more all-in-one stations, meaning the charging and swapping stations also capable of solar power generation and energy storage, in Anhui Province, from where the network will radiate to the Yangtze River Delta and even the entire country.

Since establishment, NIO has been making unwavering commitment to develop charging and swapping technologies and product R&D, and continuously developing the infrastructure network. As of June 13, NIO has installed 2,432 Power Swap Stations and 22,633 chargers in China, among which 804 swap stations and 1,650 super chargers are on highways. NIO is the car company with the largest battery swapping and charging network in China. Doubling down on its efforts, NIO is committed to providing users with a holistic recharging experience beyond refueling.

Press release from NIO.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here