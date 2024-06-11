BASF & NGK Release Advanced Type of Sodium-Sulfur Batteries (NAS Battery) NAS MODEL L24

New product NAS MODEL L24 is characterized by significantly reduced degradation rate

Improved technology allows customers to save approx. 20% on their investment in NAS battery storage system compared to the previous battery type

Advanced type of NAS battery is an outcome of the joint development by BASF and NGK

Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Nagoya, Japan — BASF Stationary Energy Storage GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF, and NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (NGK), a Japanese ceramics manufacturer, have released an advanced container-type NAS battery (sodium-sulfur battery) *1.

The new product NAS MODEL L24 has been jointly developed by NGK and BASF and is characterized by a significantly lower degradation rate of less than 1 % per year thanks to a reduced corrosion in battery cells. Another technical achievement is an improved thermal management system in battery modules, which enables a longer continuous discharge*2. The new technology elements have been incorporated into the field-proven battery design.

These improvements allow projects to be implemented using significantly fewer number of NAS battery containers over project running time, and with lower maintenance costs.

“This advanced type of NAS batteries is an outstanding achievement by the joint development team of BASF and NGK, which brought together respective areas of expertise of both companies. With the NAS MODEL L24 our customers will be able to reduce their initial investment in battery storage system as well as save on long-term project costs, approx. 20% over project lifetime. We are proud to have contributed to the advancement of NAS battery technology, which is an essential building block for a successful energy transition,” said Frank Prechtl, Managing Director of BASF Stationary Energy Storage GmbH.

Ryugo Takeda, Vice President and General Manager of Energy Storage Division of NGK, commented: “The improved performance stems from an intense and effective collaboration between BASF and NGK that started from 2019. The lower degradation rate of less than 1% per year is a remarkable result for the energy storage industry. Through BASF’s global sales network, we are excited to provide solutions to more customers using this NAS MODEL L24 and thus to contribute to the promotion of global renewable energy adoption and the reduction of CO 2 emissions”.

The new concept complies with the latest safety standards for energy storage installations, such as UL1973 and UL9540A, and underlines the high degree of safety for NAS installations.

NAS batteries are long-duration, high-energy stationary storage batteries. They feature long life and enhanced safety and can provide a stable power supply over six hours or longer. In more than 20 years they have been deployed at over 250 locations worldwide, with a total output of almost five gigawatt-hours. NAS batteries are used for various use cases, including stabilizing of renewable energy and optimizing its utilization, through peak shaving and load balancing as well as emergency power supply. NAS Batteries are one of key contributors to a successful energy transition and carbon neutrality.

BASF will begin deliveries of NAS MODEL L24 in the second half of 2024.

*1: For the domestic market in Japan, NAS MODEL L24 is planned to be released once conformance with the domestic regulations is completed.

*2: In the case of discharging at 200kW-dc per NAS MODEL L24 unit, the continuous discharging duration is 6 hours.

Press release from BASF.

