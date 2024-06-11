Affordable Sub-Compact EV — Hyundai Teases 1st Images of INSTER
- Hyundai confirms the name of new A-segment sub-compact EV: INSTER
- Initial images reveal glimpse of new model’s signature LED daytime running lights, as well as Hyundai’s EV design identity with pixel styling elements
- Hyundai outlines INSTER’s targeted maximum range of 355 km (WLTP)
- INSTER will make official debut at Busan International Mobility Show in late June
Hyundai today unveiled the first official teaser images of its new A-segment sub-compact EV: INSTER.
INSTER is derived from “intimate” and “innovative”, with the name of Hyundai’s new sub-compact EV also reflecting the evolution from the Korea-only, petrol-powered CASPER, introduced in 2021. INSTER will set new standards in terms of driving range, technology, and safety features, redefining what buyers can expect from a vehicle in this class.
The images reveal a robust yet compact SUV profile with signature LED daytime running lights, plus pixel-graphic turn signals and tail lamps that define the new sub-compact EV’s design.
Hyundai is also outlining INSTER’s projected maximum range of 355 km (WLTP) on a single charge.
INSTER will make its global debut at the Busan International Mobility Show later this month.
Note: INSTER will be badged as CASPER Electric in Korea.
Press release Hyundai
