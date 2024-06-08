World’s First Tesla Cybertruck Police Vehicle

Hawthorne, California — UP.FIT, the global leader in upfitting Tesla’s for fleet use, and a division of Unplugged Performance, proudly introduces the world’s first Tesla Cybertruck Patrol vehicle ready for use by public safety officials everywhere. From police and fire departments to military and tactical response agencies, UP.FIT has leveraged its extensive Tesla experience to transform the Cybertruck’s revolutionary platform for specialty use. This cutting-edge platform represents a significant leap forward in first-responder vehicle solutions, setting a new standard for safety, efficiency, and innovation.

The UP.FIT Tesla Cybertruck Next-Gen Patrol vehicle, showcased in a recently released video, has garnered substantial interest from agencies across the country eager to enhance their patrol capabilities. The strong demand for this new electric truck platform, underscores the confidence law enforcement agencies have in the transformative potential of the UP.FIT Cybertruck. Combining an unrivaled stainless steel exoskeleton, sports-car grade on-road capabilities, and the most advanced safety technologies have proven enticing to fleet operators around the world.

“The UP.FIT Cybertruck Next-Gen Patrol vehicle represents a significant engineering leap into the future and we’re excited to offer law enforcement agencies the future of policing,” said Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance. “We’ve been thrilled with the direct feedback from police departments that have participated in our Cybertruck development and we look forward to deploying these complete UP.FIT vehicles to law enforcement agencies across the nation this year,” he said.

The UP.FIT Cybertruck combines Tesla’s unparalleled electric vehicle technology with Unplugged Performance’s expertise in vehicle modification and adaptation to deliver a complete turn-key solution to meet the needs of police departments. It features the expected suite of warning lights, sirens, PA system, as well as upgraded radio and computer systems thanks to specialized wiring systems and proprietary integrations. UP.FIT Cybertruck can be customized for tactical, military or search and rescue missions with available prisoner partitions, storage for weapons and specialty tools, K9 enclosures, upgraded vehicle dynamics with specialized UP.FIT Forged wheel and tire packages, braking systems, and optional upgrades for extreme off-road usage, as well as Starlink internet connectivity. Law enforcement agencies and fleet operators will find the UP.FIT Cybertruck a key advancement in practical policing, offering officers the best tools to protect and serve communities effectively.

Unplugged Performance’s UP.FIT division has built a strong reputation as the global leader in upfitting Tesla vehicles. They are also offering enhanced electrification, infrastructure planning, consulting, and fleet management services with state-of-the-art fleet management software as well as technical training and certification for departments looking to enhance their knowledge and maintenance expertise. Additionally, UP.FIT is revolutionizing the industry by offering training and behind-the-wheel experiences to maximize these vehicles’ potential for field-training officers, EVOC Instructors and technical maintenance staff.

Press release courtesy of UP.FIT.

