The MINI Countryman E in Favoured Trim: Fully Electric & Versatile

The biggest MINI guarantees brand-typical driving fun with even more space, comfort and safety. The interplay of the purely electric drive and innovative technologies combines locally emission-free mobility and an immersive user experience. The expressive Favoured Trim underlines the presence of the all-rounder.

Munich, Germany — With the new MINI Countryman E, the brand is expanding its all-electric model range. Increased dimensions make the crossover model the perfect companion for the whole family. The model is 13 centimeters longer and eight centimeters taller than the second-generation MINI Countryman. As a result, the currently largest MINI offers more interior space than ever and thus new storage room. When the rear seat is folded down, even bulky objects can be easily transported in the luggage compartment, which has a volume of up to 1,450 liters. 202 mm ground clearance provide additional comfort on uneven roads.

Four new vehicle trims are available for the MINI Countryman which create numerous options for individualization in the exterior and interior. The expressive Favoured Trim accentuates brand-typical design features in Vibrant Silver. On request, the roof and mirror caps in the same color create an expressive contrast to the body color. The clearly designed surfaces give the MINI Countryman E a clearly visible presence in the deep shimmering shade of Blazing Blue. In the interior, the Favoured Trim offers comfortable sports seats and a newly designed sports steering wheel with a textile strap instead of the six o’clock spoke.

Progressive drive increases driving pleasure.



The 150 kW/204 hp electric motor of the MINI Countryman E achieves a torque of 250 Nm. As a result, the all-rounder accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 170 km/h. Thanks to the continuous acceleration of the engine, the all-electric MINI Countryman is particularly agile and underlines the brand-typical go-kart feeling. The powerful battery has an energy content of 66.45 kWh. With DC fast charging of up to 130 kW, 29 minutes are enough to charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent. In the WLTP test cycle, the model has a range of up to 462 kilometers.

Expressive exterior with reduction to the essentials.



A completely new exterior design enhances the off-road character of the MINI Countryman. With short overhangs, a short bonnet and a contrasting long wheelbase, the crossover model radiates agility. The clear design of the surfaces improves aerodynamics for increased range and accentuates the modern design. The redesigned octagonal front grille, together with the distinctive LED headlamps, enhances the appearance of the MINI Countryman E. Optionally, three light signatures for the front and rear lights can highlight different aspects of the body design.

When viewed from the side, the slightly curved roof with seamless connection to the newly designed C-pillar and the characteristic all-round black band add sporty accents. The distinctive MINI rim designs can be selected for the MINI Countryman E in sizes between 17 inches and 21 inches.

Warm materials and innovative technologies in the interior.



Almost three centimeters more width in the shoulder and elbow area gives the driver and passenger additional space and comfort in the cockpit of the new MINI Countryman. The dashboard is covered with two-tone textile, which extends into the interior door panels. The round OLED display with 240 mm diameter and a high-quality glass surface forms the center of the cockpit. All infotainment and assistance systems based on the new MINI Operating System 9 can be controlled here via touch or voice control. The MINI Experience Modes provide a particularly immersive driving experience.

A panoramic glass roof brings additional light to the spacious interior and creates a pleasantly bright, feel-good atmosphere.

Advanced assistance systems for greater comfort and safety.



Innovative assistance systems support the driver with new functions. With the optional Driving Assistant Professional, partially automated Level 2 driving on motorway-like routes is possible for the first time. This allows the driver to take his hands off the steering wheel at speeds of up to 60 km/h, provided that he continues to closely monitor traffic and remains ready to intervene at any time. In addition, the assistant can identify gaps in traffic necessary to change lanes towards the exit. It then brings the vehicle to the optimal speed for assisted lane change.

Press release from BMW Group

