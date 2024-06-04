New World Record: 33.24% Solar Cell Efficiency From JinkoSolar!

JinkoSolar, the global leading PV and ESS supplier, has announced a significant breakthrough in the development of its N-type TOPCon-based perovskite tandem solar cell. Tested by the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology, the cell achieved an impressive conversion efficiency of 33.24%. This enhancement surpasses JinkoSolar’s previous record of 32.33% for the same type of tandem cells, and marks an outstanding achievement of breaking the world records for photovoltaic product efficiency and power 26 times.

The record-breaking perovskite tandem solar cell employed Jinko’s n-type high-efficiency monocrystalline TOPCon solar cell as the bottom cell. Through various materials and technology innovations including ultra-thin poly-Si passivated contact technology, novel light-trapping technology, intermediate recombination layer with high light transmittance and high carrier mobility, and efficient surface passivation technology using hybrid materials, a breakthrough in conversion efficiency for the perovskite/TOPCon tandem solar cell has been achieved. This achievement demonstrates the compatibility of TOPCon as a mainstream solar cell technology with the next-generation perovskite/silicon tandem cell technology, breaking the efficiency limit of single-junction silicon solar cell.

As a leading company in the photovoltaic industry, JinkoSolar invests substantial R&D funds annually for technological innovation, continuously building up its patent numbers and breaking world records in R&D achievements. To date, JinkoSolar has filed over 3,800 global patent applications and has been granted more than 3,500 patents, providing higher efficiency and better value energy solutions to the global solar photovoltaic market with ongoing technological breakthroughs.

Dr. Jin Hao, CTO of JinkoSolar, said, ‘This milestone breakthrough once again highlights JinkoSolar’s determination to continually explore the limits and strong technological innovation capabilities. It also lays a solid technical foundation for the company’s subsequent development. We believe that as we continue to deepen our scientific research and technology, it will also contribute to building a greener and more sustainable new energy structure.’

News release from JinkoSolar.

