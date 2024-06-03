Kia Georgia Begins Assembly of the 2025 Kia EV9 All-Electric SUV

The 2025 Kia EV9 is the first electric vehicle assembled in the state of Georgia and joins the award-winning Telluride, Sorento, and Sportage SUVs currently assembled at Kia’s West Point facility

West Point, Georgia — Thursday marked a historic milestone at Kia Georgia’s assembly plant in West Point as team members gathered to celebrate the start of assembly of the all-electric 2025 EV9 three-row SUV, the first saleable electric vehicle assembled in the state of Georgia. The vehicle was introduced by SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, President and CEO for Kia North America and Kia America, then driven off the assembly line by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and James Watson, Kia Georgia’s Vice President of Production.

“Marty and I were privileged to be part of this monumental accomplishment by the Kia Georgia team,” said Governor Kemp. “This expansion of Kia’s operations in our state and the addition of this incredible new product line to the vehicles already being built in West Point is just the latest example of what comes from state and local partners working with this valued job creator. I want to congratulate the Kia Georgia team members on today’s achievement and thank them for choosing the Peach State yet again as we work to become the e-mobility capital of the nation.”

The EV9 joins the award-winning and increasingly popular lineup of SUVs currently being assembled on Kia Georgia’s assembly line: Telluride, Sorento and Sportage. This is the culmination of a more than $200 million expansion that has added approximately 200 new jobs at the plant and the flexibility to assemble both EVs and the company’s traditional products along the same assembly line. “Today’s launch of the Kia EV9 in Georgia is the latest example of Kia’s commitment to the U.S. market and the state of Georgia,” said Yoon. “Through Plan S, Kia is poised to be a leader in the e-mobility sector for years to come. Having achieved prestigious accolades such as World Car of the Year, World EV of the Year, and North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, EV9 will be in excellent hands with the team members at Kia Georgia and their track record for assembling award-winning, world-renowned products speaks for itself.”

Stuart Countess, President and CEO of Kia Georgia, looked back to almost 15 years ago when the first Kia vehicle rolled off the same assembly line on Nov. 16, 2009, while crediting the Kia Georgia team with being the driving force behind the milestones that have led to celebrations like the one on Thursday.

“Today, the Kia Georgia team is still going as strong as ever, continuing that mindset of turning challenges into opportunities,” said Countess. “We are excited for this chance to add Kia’s flagship EV to our facility and to enter this new era at Kia Georgia with the same quality focus of assembling the best vehicles in the world, right here in West Point.”

Kia Georgia, Inc. is the first manufacturing site in North America for Kia Corporation based in Seoul, Korea. With an annual capacity of 350,000 units, Kia Georgia is located on 2,200 acres in West Point, Ga. and began mass production on Nov. 16, 2009. Kia Georgia is home to the Telluride SUV, Sorento SUV (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sportage SUV (excludes HEV and PHEV models) and the all-electric EV9 SUV.

