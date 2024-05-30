BYD & YANGWANG Announce Exciting Debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, and its luxury high-end sub-brand YANGWANG, are thrilled to announce their partnership with the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place from 11 to 14 July 2024. This collaboration will see BYD and YANGWANG share an impressive stand, where visitors can explore the latest pioneering technology from both brands.

BYD will showcase its brand-new BYD SEAL U DM-i, a plug-in hybrid five-seater SUV. This is BYD’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) model with BYD’s Super DM (Dual Mode) Technology in Europe. The D-segment family SUV is designed as a spacious, practical, safe, and comfortable family car, full of advanced intelligent PHEV technology that prioritises electric power benefiting energy efficiency, ultra-low fuel consumption and overall driving performance. The all new BYD SEAL U DM-i makes its UK debut in Autumn this year, with an ultra-low fuel consumption bringing all the benefits of electric driving to eco-conscious customers who enjoy long-range journeys. Alongside this, the popular BYD ATTO 3, BYD DOLPHIN and BYD SEAL models will be on display, highlighting BYD’s diverse range of sustainable and innovative vehicles.

The all new BYD SEAL U DM-i

YANGWANG will unveil and dynamically showcase its new hardcore off-roader YANGWANG U8 and the breathtaking high-performance supercar YANGWANG U9 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. These vehicles represent the pinnacle of luxury and performance, showcasing YANGWANG’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive innovation. The YANGWANG U8 features cutting-edge technologies, including the e⁴ Platform and the DiSus-P Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System, which elevate the U8 Premium Edition’s off-road prowess and safety. Unique features include VOT function (Vehicle Origin Turn), tyre blowout stabilisation, and emergency flotation, ensuring unparalleled safety and exceptional performance. The hybrid U8 boasts 1,200 horsepower and can sprint from 0 to 62mph in just 3.6 seconds.

ANGWANG U8 and YANGWANG U9 debut in UK

The YANGWANG U9, a high-performance pure-electric supercar, with a whopping 1,300 horsepower and a maximum torque of 1680 N·m, can accelerate from 0-62 mph in just 2.36 seconds. It is also equipped with two core innovative technologies, including the e⁴ Platform and DiSus-X Intelligent Active Body Control System, to provide agile and precise four-wheel independent torque output control and offer users the ultimate in safety, performance, and driving experience.

In addition to YANGWANG’s stunning lineup, BYD will also present the DENZA D9, a premium MPV that offers unparalleled comfort and cutting-edge features. The premium DENZA D9, the ultimate all-electric people carrier with a 7-seat capacity (2+2+3 configuration), makes its debut in the UK, adding another dimension of electric innovation to the BYD stand. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover the DENZA D9’s spacious interior and state-of-the-art technology, making it a standout vehicle in the MPV market. In 2023 DENZA D9 was the largest selling MPV in China, selling over 119,000 units.

DENZA D9 debuts in UK

Michael Shu, Managing Director, BYD Europe, said: “The Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the most significant automotive events in the world. We are excited to partner with the Goodwood Festival of Speed and showcase our latest innovations to a passionate automotive audience. This event is the perfect platform to present our unprecedented new energy vehicle technologies and introduce our pioneering vehicles from both BYD and YANGWANG. Our goal is to bring visitors an experience beyond imagination, highlighting how our leading technology and pioneering products are driving the future of the automotive industry. We look forward to engaging with visitors and demonstrating our commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology.”

Press release from BYD.

