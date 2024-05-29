Audi Q6 e-tron Performance: Even More Efficiency & 641 Kilometers of Range

Highly efficient rear-wheel drive variant with a maximum output of 240 kW and 100 kWh HV battery for the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) Up to

641 kilometers of range (according to the WLTP) and 260 kilometers rechargeable in 10 minutes at a suitable HPC charging station

The all-electric SUV with the additional drive variant is now available to order alongside the Audi Q6 e-tron quattro1 and sporty SQ6 e-tron2

Audi is announcing a further, particularly efficient drive variant for the new Audi Q6 e-tron1 ahead of the official market launch in August. With rear-wheel drive and a newly developed lithium-ion battery with a total gross capacity of 100 kWh (94.9 kWh net), the Audi Q6 e-tron performance3 has a range of up to 641 kilometers (according to the WLTP global standard). This capability puts it at the top of the Q6 e-tron family. In addition, the scalable Premium Platform Electric (PPE) demonstrates its flexibility with the first purely rear-wheel drive variant. The new Audi Q6 SUV e-tron performance3 is now available to order from 68,800 EUR.

The Audi Q6 e-tron1 marks the start of a new generation of electrically powered vehicles at Audi. At the world premiere in March of this year, the brand with the four rings presented two variants of the new model: the Audi Q6 e-tron quattro1, which offers typical Audi confident performance with a system output of 285 kW, and the sporty SQ6 e-tron2 with a system output including the additional function of 380 kW.

Efficient rear-wheel drive for the longest range in the Q6 e-tron portfolio

A further variant is now available to order: the Audi Q6 e-tron performance3 model has a particularly efficient rear-wheel drive. A compact and powerful permanent magnet synchronous motor (PSM) provides a system output of 240 kW when the extra function is engaged and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds. These make the Audi Q6 e-tron performance3 an attractive choice for customers who are not only looking for an extended electric range, dynamic performance, and suitability for everyday use but also for brief charging stops. With up to 641 kilometers, according to WLTP, the Audi Q6 e-tron performance3 is one of the models with the longest range in its segment.

With up to 260 kilometers of rechargeable range in 10 minutes at a suitable fast charging station, it ensures a high level of comfort even on long journeys.

Entry into the Audi Q6 e-tron family

The new, additional drive variant is the youngest member of the Audi Q6 e-tron family. It has the longest range within the model portfolio and represents the entry-level price. The Audi Q6 SUV e-tron performance3 can now be ordered from EUR 68,800. Delivery is planned for the third quarter of this year. Deliveries of the Audi Q6 e-tron quattro1 and Audi SQ6 e-tron2 variants to customers are already scheduled to begin in August.

Press release from Audi.

