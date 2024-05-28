NIO House Amsterdam Grand Opening Marks Major Step in NIO’s Global Expansion

Amsterdam, Netherlands — The “NIO House | Amsterdam” has officially opened its doors. The grand opening event was attended by NIO’s founder, chairman, and CEO William Li, co-founder and president Qin Lihong, representatives of NIO’s European user community, and over 200 partners and guests. William Li and NIO Netherlands General Manager Ruben Keuter jointly performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

NIO House | Amsterdam is located in the historic Metz Building at 32-34 Leidsestraat in central Amsterdam, near Keizersgracht, Dam Square, and the Royal Palace. Built in 1891, the Metz Building is a protected historical landmark and was the tallest private building in Amsterdam at the time. It has witnessed numerous significant cultural and social events in Dutch and European history.

In collaboration with renowned Dutch architectural design firm MVRDV, NIO has revitalized the Metz Building. MVRDV infused the building with NIO’s unique design elements, blending modern style with the building’s classical facade, enhancing its transparency and artistic appeal. The eight-story, 2,700-square-meter space offers an immersive experience that includes car viewing, dining, office space, childcare, exhibitions, lectures, relaxation, reading, and social gatherings. Each floor is designed with a different theme centered around the user community, offering visitors diverse city views and experiences. NIO has also introduced a special mocktail, the “Tulips from Amsterdam,” exclusive to NIO House | Amsterdam, served in the Café area.

The fifth floor features the “Traces of Life” series, a student project created in collaboration with NIO Life and the Eindhoven Design Academy (DAE). NIO Life, NIO’s original lifestyle brand, supports emerging talent and provides an innovative platform through this partnership with DAE (Design Academy Eindhoven).

“NIO House is a vital part of the NIO community, enhancing the connection between the brand and its users. NIO House | Amsterdam aims to offer an open space for visitors and contribute to the local community’s prosperity”, stated William Li, “NIO House | Amsterdam is NIO’s largest NIO House in Europe, marking a significant step in our global expansion. Since 2021, we have established a complete operating system in the European market, comprising product, technology, service, and community, shaping a joyfull lifestyle centered around cars. We will continue to advance our service infrastructure in Europe, improve user satisfaction, and contribute more to the local community through NIO House. We welcome everyone to visit NIO House | Amsterdam when traveling in Europe.”

Since 2021, NIO has made substantial progress in its European operations. As of May 23, 2024, six mass-produced models—ES8, ET7, EL7 (ES7 in China), ET5, ET5T, and EL6 (ES6 in China)—have entered the European market. NIO has established 43 battery swap stations, 46 charging stations, and connected over 500,000 third-party chargers in Europe. The “Power Journeys｜Canals and Castles Route” connects Rotterdam and Munich. NIO has built seven NIO Houses, eight NIO Spaces, and 55 NIO Service Centers in Europe. Over the past three years, European NIO Houses have hosted 1,450 community events for local users, with 186 European User Advisory Board members participating in building the NIO brand, growing together with NIO, and representing the company’s full-scale entry into the European market and local community building.

NIO House is a place for NIO users to share joy and grow together. Since the opening of the first NIO House | Beijing Oriental Plaza in November 2017, NIO has established 154 NIO Houses worldwide.

Press release & images from NIO.

