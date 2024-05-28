Lion Electric Unveils the Groundbreaking Lion8 Tractor, An All-Electric Class 8 Commercial Truck

GCWR: up to 127,000 lbs – highest of the electric vehicle (EV) truck market

Driving Range: up to 275 Miles (440 kilometers)

Battery Capacity: up to 630 kWh

Level III Charge Time (DC): charging to 80% SOC in 1.5 hours

Powered by Lion’s Heavy-Duty battery packs (high-energy-density proprietary 750V battery system)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, unveiled today the Lion8 Tractor, an all-electric Class 8 commercial truck, during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, one of the largest conference and trade shows highlighting the most advanced transportation technologies and clean fuels available in the marketplace today.

“The Lion8 Tractor embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of possibility in modern freight transportation,” stated Marc Bedard, CEO-Founder of Lion. “We are thrilled to introduce a vehicle that not only meets but surpasses the rigorous demands of today’s transportation needs as it sets a new standard in the EV truck market, combining performance, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. Our purpose-built electric vehicles stand as the cornerstone of our vision for a sustainable future.”

Setting New Standards For An Unmatched Performance

Engineered for unparalleled performance and operational efficiency, the Lion8 Tractor, which is expected to be commercially available mid-2024, emerges as the industry frontrunner with the highest gross combination weight rating (GCWR) in the EV truck sector, boasting up to 127,000 lbs.

With a battery capacity of up to 630 kWh (Lion’s Heavy-Duty battery packs), providing a range of up to 275 miles (440 kilometers), the Lion8 Tractor is meticulously designed for both power and endurance. Charging to 80% SOC (state of charge) at max power can be accomplished in approximately 1.5 hours, ensuring maximum productivity.

Featuring a 6×4 axle configuration with two integrated 2-speed eAxles, the Lion8 Tractor ensures optimized power distribution and efficiency. Its Lion-engineered cab-forward provides optimal driver visibility and maneuverability and sets the Lion8 Tractor as the new benchmark for electric freight transportation.

The Lion8 Tractor is not only powerful. It is also intelligent, thanks to its high-energy-density proprietary 750V battery system and its standard Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) compatibility. Furthermore, additional features such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and an onboard weighing system further enhance its safety and operational efficiency.

Revolutionizing Industry Through Experience and Innovation

With over 15 years dedicated to the development of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, Lion stands at the forefront of the industry. The launch of the Lion8 Tractor at the ACT Expo underscores Lion’s commitment to leading the transition to zero-emission transportation with the broadest portfolio of Class 5-8 electric commercial vehicles in North America. Lion has more than 2,000 vehicles on the road, with over 25 million miles driven (over 40 million kilometers).

As with all of Lion’s products, fleets customers considering the Lion8 Tractor have direct access to the Lion Customer Success team, who are experts in supporting the transition to zero emissions and maximizing customer operational success. The support extends from charging infrastructure with LionEnergy, financing assistance with LionCapital Solutions and funding support services provided by the LionGrants team, to driver/maintenance/safety training from LionAssistance and proprietary EV telematics with LionBeat.

Fleet customers ready to start their electrification journey are invited to contact Lion Electric at marketing.lion@thelionelectric.com .

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

News release from Lion Electric Co.

