Jeep® Brand Launches All-New All-Electric Jeep Wagoneer S Film “Surpass Yourself”

Auburn Hills, Michigan — The Jeep® brand today released “Surpass Yourself” on its official YouTube channel. The teaser film profiles the all-new, all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S — the brand’s first global BEV, launching first in the United States and Canada. The Jeep Wagoneer S will be revealed May 30, 2024, in New York City.

