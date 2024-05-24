Gamma Technologies Proudly Sponsors Battery Workforce Challenge to Develop the Next Generation of EV Battery Experts

WESTMONT, Illinois — Gamma Technologies (GT), a global leader and innovator in multi-physics systems simulation software, announced its sponsorship of the Battery Workforce Challenge (BattChallenge), a 3-year collegiate competition aimed at fostering the next generation of engineers and technicians critical to the electric vehicle (EV) battery industry. GT will provide access to its suite of its state-of-the-art simulation software, currently in use at most global automakers, for battery design, evaluation and optimization.

In 2023, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Stellantis, and the Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) launched the BattChallenge to address the growing demand for skilled workers in the EV battery sector. The BattChallenge joins a legacy of over 35 years of Advanced Vehicle Technology Competitions (AVTC) from the DOE and ANL like Challenge X and EcoCAR.

“GT is committed to aiding in the education of future engineers by sponsoring innovative programs like this,” remarked Dimple Shah, President and CEO of Gamma Technologies. “The BattChallenge allows students to work on real-world scenarios, follow industry design and development processes focused on battery design, simulation, controls development, testing, and vehicle integration. It provides unmatched experience and helps us ready these amazing students for success as they enter the workforce.”

GT’s Senior Manager of Electrical Applications, Joe Wimmer, participated in the recent BattChallenge spring competition and met with some of the student engineers to get them started using GT’s tools. He is a true believer in the benefit of student/industry programs. “I was fortunate enough to participate in EcoCAR 2, another Advanced Vehicle Technology Competition (AVTC) while in college, where we converted a Chevrolet Malibu to have an electrified powertrain,” said Wimmer. “That was an incredible, eye-opening experience for me, and I’m excited and grateful to be a part of another AVTC from the sponsor perspective and to help shape the future leaders of the battery industry.”

“We are thrilled to have Gamma Technologies join as a sponsor for the Battery Workforce Challenge,” said Ajay Gnanasekaran, Senior Program Director for the three-year collegiate competition. “GT’s game-changing simulation software, like GT-SUITE and GT-AutoLion, will be vital for our students to use in modeling and designing competitive lithium-ion batteries to power up Stellantis’ Ram ProMaster EV. Our students are lucky to have unlimited hands-on access to such software.”

The Battery Workforce Challenge (BattChallenge) is a collegiate engineering competition sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Stellantis and is managed by Argonne National Laboratory. BattChallenge is part of the 35+ year Advanced Vehicle Technology Competitions (AVTCs). AVTCs are DOE’s series of multi-year automotive engineering competitions and DOE’s flagship workforce development program for future automotive engineers and industry leaders. Their newest competition, Battery Workforce Challenge is a comprehensive EV and battery workforce development program that fosters a diverse talent pipeline by building an educational ecosystem that delivers training and education for high school graduates, vocational and transitional workers, and technicians who can charge North America’s battery industry forward.

GT develops and licenses GT-SUITE, a leading multi-physics CAE simulation software. GT-SUITE includes a complete library of physics-based modeling templates covering fluid flow, thermal systems, mechanics, electrics, magnetics, chemistry, and controls. It supports the entire development cycle from concept to validation. GT-SUITE applications include a wide variety of engineering systems such as conventional and hybrid vehicles, powertrains, engines, motors, compressors, catalysts, acoustics, cooling, thermal management, HVAC, hydraulics, lubrication, multi-body mechanics and much more.

GT-AutoLion is the leading electro-chemical-thermal battery simulation software with multi-scale capabilities for 1D and 3D analysis and design. GT-FEMAG extends GT’s electrification portfolio with advanced multi-physics solutions for electric machines. GT also develops GT-PowerForge, a novel solution for power electronics design. The integration of GT-AutoLion, GT-FEMAG, and GT-PowerForge into GT-SUITE delivers unified and state of the art system simulation capabilities for electrified vehicles. Additional information is available at www.gtisoft.com

