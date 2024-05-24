cargo-partner Accelerates Sustainability Efforts By Testing e-Trucks For First- & Last-Mile Transports

The international transport and info-logistics provider has launched an e-truck testing program as part of its comprehensive sustainability strategy. The company is spearheading the transition towards greener logistics solutions by integrating electric trucks into its operations for first- and last-mile transports starting with Austria and Slovakia.

cargo-partner’s Overland management has committed to deploying at least five cargo-partner branded electric trucks, with capacities ranging from 7.5 up to 10 tons, within the local Road Transport segment in Europe by the end of 2024. These environmentally friendly vehicles will be exclusively dispatched by cargo-partner’s Road Transport teams for first- and last-mile pickups and deliveries.

The initial rollout of e-truck testing focused on Austria and Slovakia, with plans for expansion into other countries in the CEE region. Testing commenced in Austria at the end of March and in Slovakia in mid-April.

“cargo-partner is committed to driving sustainable innovation in the logistics industry,” said Thomas Schledorn, Chief Operating Officer Overland at cargo-partner. “We are very pleased by the positive results of the initial trial runs in Austria and Slovakia, and we look forward to testing electric trucks in other countries soon. By introducing e-trucks for first- and last-mile transports, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to a cleaner environment while maintaining the highest standards of service for our customers.”

Austria

During the trial phase in Austria, cargo-partner tested the Mercedes-Benz eActros-300, boasting a driving range of 250-300 km on a single charge. Operating around cargo-partner’s hub near the Vienna airport, the company successfully conducted emissions-free and noiseless collection and delivery operations. The truck covered numerous stops during the tours and transported an average of around 5.5 tons of cargo on a daily basis.

A significant highlight was a tour to the nearby town of St. Pölten. Throughout the trip, the truck delivered cargo with a total payload of 6.9 tons, completing all customer stops over a total distance of 264 km. With an average energy consumption of only 1 kWh/km, the truck proved highly energy-efficient, as the board computer showed a remaining capacity of 38% or 166 km at the end of the day.

Slovakia

In Slovakia, cargo-partner trialed the FUSO eCanter truck over a two-week period. This cutting-edge electric truck has a power output of 123.9 kW and a payload capacity of 3.1 tons, with loading space for 12 pallets and a driving range of up to 200 km on a single charge.

The test period focused primarily on daily trips within the Bratislava city area, but also included trial runs between the hub in Bratislava and cargo-partner’s warehouse in Dunajska Streda, as well as from Bratislava to Vienna, Fischamend and back. In terms of energy efficiency, the results were on par with the trial runs in Austria, showing an average consumption of 1 kWh/km, which is cost-equivalent to conventional trucks.

Upon thorough evaluation of the results, cargo-partner aims to deploy e-trucks on a daily basis in cooperation with selected and trusted core carriers. Additionally, cargo-partner will ensure charging of trucks at its hubs to facilitate seamless operations.

Press release from cargo-partner.

