TICO Announces Availability of the Next Generation TICO Pro-Spotter Electric Terminal Tractor

Offers Higher Levels of Onboard Energy, Flexibility for Any Application, Especially for Port Operators

Las Vegas, NV — TICO (Terminal Investment Corporation) Manufacturing, the leading terminal tractor manufacturer and one of the largest terminal tractor fleet owners and operators in North America, announced this week at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo the launch of the next generation of its Pro-Spotter Electric Terminal Tractor. The next generation Pro-Spotter Electric terminal tractor offers users unprecedented levels of onboard energy.

“It was clear that the market demanded more flexibility in electric terminal tractors. End users should not have to change their entire operations to meet sustainability initiatives and requirements. We set out to tailor our next generation terminal tractor to meet each set of customer requirements and have succeeded in establishing an all-new benchmark for the industry,” said Mallery Pindar, TICO’s Senior Director of Sales and Marketing. “This level of onboard energy finally conquers the challenge that port operators have of runtime when addressing demanding port applications and uses.”

TICO announced production of its first generation electric terminal tractor in 2023 with its partnership with Volvo Penta, leveraging the Volvo electric technology into its industry leading terminal tractor design. Recognizing the additional requirements that many terminal tractor users have, TICO’s new Pro-Spotter Electric incorporates additional battery and driveline options from a diverse set of suppliers. Full production will commence in 2025.

Key features of the new TICO Pro-Spotter Electric Terminal Tractor include:

Scalable range of onboard energy levels, with top end of 312 kWh

Top end unit GCWR of 160,000 lbs. plus 61,000 ft-lbs. of wheel end torque tailored to the port operator

175 kWh max fast charge or inductive charging adaptable

BABA Compliance (Build America, Buy America Compliant), qualifying for the nation’s major grant funding programs such as the Clean Ports Program

“We understand very well the challenges port operators face,” said Dean Newton, TICO’s Director of Engineering. “Drawing on our experiences operating over 2,000 units internally, we also examined every aspect of our customer’s operations to help develop this product. We are confident it will meet the challenges our customers face, particularly port operations. Now, 312 kWh is the new benchmark for the industry. This finally conquers the challenge for greater runtime in the work settings that these operators have.”

“The launch of the Pro-Spotter Electric Terminal Tractor once again demonstrates why we are the leading terminal tractor manufacturer in the industry,” said Jim Grooms, Division President of TICO. “We listened to our port operators and other customers, and delivered a product that meets their needs exclusively as well as those of intermodal operations and distribution centers alike.

ACT Expo 2024 is taking place from May 20-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About TICO Manufacturing

TICO Manufacturing is the quality manufacturer of the Pro-Spotter and Pro-Spotter Electric on- and off-Highway terminal tractors for distribution centers, rail terminals and ports, and the Pro-Shuttle terminal trailer. TICO terminal tractors are built in Ridgeland, SC to be “Your Best Move.” For more information, please visit ticotractors.com.

Press release & images from TICO.

