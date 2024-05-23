All-Electric RIZON Truck Introduces 2 New Models & Enhanced Warranty for Model Year 2025

RIZON Truck returns to the ACT Expo with 2 new models

The e18Mx and e18Lx offer an upgraded payload capacity of 18,850 pounds, compared to 17,995 pounds for the current models

The new model warranty package protects the powertrain and high-voltage electrical equipment for 8 years/120,000 miles and the high-voltage batteries for 8 years/185,000 miles

Las Vegas, NV – RIZON, Daimler Truck’s newest brand of all-electric vehicles announces the expansion of its Class 4 to 5 lineup with the introduction of two new models—the e18Mx and the e18Lx—during the 2024 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. These models offer enhanced payload capacities and innovative features tailored for urban and local deliveries.

RIZON’s return to the ACT Expo marks the first anniversary of its official launch. This was followed by the first customer handovers in March 2024, and RIZON’s entry into the Canadian market the following April.

Upgraded Payload Capacity

The e18Mx and e18Lx offer an upgraded payload capacity of 18,850 pounds, compared to 17,995 pounds for the current models. The new models are part of RIZON’s ongoing commitment to offer fleet operators more robust and efficient zero-emission vehicle options through a higher capacity allowing for a reduce the number of trips needed for local deliveries and operations.

Enhanced Class-leading Warranty

RIZON Truck will begin accepting orders for the 2025 model year, which will come standard with an enhanced class-leading warranty package that now protects the powertrain and high-voltage electrical equipment for 8 years/120,000 miles and the high-voltage batteries for 8 years/185,000 miles.

“We’re happy to bring RIZON back to the ACT Expo to mark the first anniversary of our brand’s debut,” said Andreas Deuschle, the Global Head of RIZON Truck.

“A lot has happened since then including customer handovers and RIZON’s entry into the Canadian market. Now we are ready to offer our Model Year 2025 trucks. By increasing the gross vehicle weight and updating the warranty, RIZON is taking an important step forward to provide customers with the best solutions for their businesses.”

Ideal for Urban and Last-mile Delivery

RIZON’s battery-electric cabover trucks are designed for local goods movement, urban deliveries, and refrigerated deliveries. They can be customized with different body options such as box trucks and stake beds, and feature a tight turning radius ideal for city driving. Advanced safety features like collision avoidance are standard. The trucks offer up to 160 miles on a single charge and support both Level 2 AC and DC fast charging, providing flexibility and efficiency in operations.

ACT Expo 2024

RIZON’s booth will feature an interactive display at this year’s ACT Expo, where attendees can experience hands-on access to RIZON’s zero-emission vehicles, including an e18M with a dump body from established manufacturer Valew and a bare chassis, as well as an opportunity to test drive an e18L box truck.

For more information, visit RIZON’s website, or visit RIZON at the ACT Expo in Las Vegas at booth 2771.

About Velocity EV

Velocity EV is a leading zero-emission truck distributor and exclusive U.S. distributor for Daimler Truck’s RIZON brand – a Class 4-5 battery-electric truck focused on urban delivery. Providing a comprehensive sales and service network, including authorized dealers covering a large geography, Velocity EV is focused on fleet operators that need an economically sensible medium-duty zero-emission truck. Velocity EV is based in Whittier, California, and a subsidiary of Velocity Vehicle Group.

RIZON Trucks at a Glance

RIZON is Daimler Truck’s ninth, and newest, brand and represents its dedication to zero-emission transportation. The brand and its trucks were announced to the public for the first time during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in May of 2023, in Anaheim, California.

The class 4 and 5 medium-duty battery-electric vehicles, ranging from 15,995 up to 18,850 lbs. in gross vehicle weight (GVW), can run from 110 miles (for M size variant with 2 battery packs) to 160 miles (L size variant with 3 battery packs) on a single charge*.

RIZON trucks are capable of being charged by two types of battery charging systems: DC Fast Charging (via CCS1 connector), and less expensive Level 2 AC Charging (via J1772 connector). This flexibility means customers can expect to charge their truck today while being ready for DC Fast chargers in the future.

*Under standard testing conditions with 50% payload. The range may vary based on environment, conditions, battery health/charge level, recuperation usage, road traffic/profile, and style of driving.

Image & press release from RIZON.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here