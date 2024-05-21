Hithium & Maxxen Cooperate In Exclusive Strategic Partnership In Türkiye

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Stationary battery manufacturer Hithium and Maxxen, a 100 percent subsidiary of Kontek Energy, which has 30 years of energy industry experience have announced their exclusive strategic partnership at the Türkiye launch of this cooperation on May 17, 2024, in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Hithium and Maxxen have joined forces in an exclusive strategic partnership agreement in the field of energy storage for the battery energy storage system and the trademark rights of Hithium. This will result in the creation of more sustainable energy systems globally and locally.

As Hithium GM of the Middle East region and Head of Global Delivery Centre, Sean Sun commented: “It’s very promising to cooperate with Maxxen to contribute to energy transition with both parties in Türkiye. This bonding relationship will enhance our market competitiveness and together dedicate to the needs of affordable, reliable and flexible energy storage solution.”

As Maxxen & Kontek CEO, Tolga Murat Özdemir commented: “We, at Maxxen, believe that cooperating with Hithium as one of the leading manufacturer of BESS Systems in the world focused only in Stationary Energy Storage, will help create a synergy to expand the business of two companies around the region not only by being closer to the projects to supply shorter deliveries and better after sale services with outstanding quality and manufacturing processes but at the same time using the capabilities of Maxxen in contributive digital solutions will also help develop value added derivative complete solutions to the related markets.”

This partnership between Hithium and Maxxen represents an important step towards a cleaner future. The objective is to play a key role in making a difference in the energy storage sector by establishing a battery energy storage systems production facility in Türkiye. In furtherance of the aforementioned agreement, the two companies have agreed that they will endeavor to develop groundbreaking innovations in the field of sustainable energy. Hithium and Maxxen are committed to contributing to the worldwide energy transition by accelerating the spread of battery energy storage technologies to wider audiences.

About Hithium

Founded in 2019, Hithium is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple “intelligent” production facilities, Hithium’s innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is headquartered in Xiamen, China, with locations in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, Dubai, New York and California. Hithium has shipped 20+ GWh of BESS products to date.

About Maxxen

Maxxen, 100% subsidiary of Kontek Enerji, aims to provide solutions to use energy more sustainably and efficiently in the field of battery energy storage technologies.

Maxxen’s goal is to shape the future of the energy sector by storing the excess energy produced in order to balance the stabilization problems that may arise as the share of intermittent renewable energy sources in total electricity production increases, providing this stored energy to the grid when needed and using renewable energy efficiently. In this context, it is aimed to produce energy storage containers from LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cells, the most widely used technology of energy storage systems, referred to as ESS.

Maxxen will offer innovation and added value to the sector with battery energy storage technologies with the quality assurance of Kontek Energy.

