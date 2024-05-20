Citroën Wins Contract For 1,000 ë-C3s In India

Citroën has just taken a new step in its commitment to sustainable mobility by announcing a major partnership with OHM E Logistics. The brand will gradually supply 1,000 ë-C3 electric vehicles to the Indian logistics company, strengthening their fleet dedicated to shared mobility services.

A promising first phase

The first phase of this ambitious project will see the delivery of 120 ë-C3 vehicles to Hyderabad. This city, already engaged in a transition towards more ecological transport solutions, will benefit from this initiative in the coming months. OHM E Logistics plans to onboard the remaining 880 vehicles over the next 12 months, demonstrating its strong commitment to sustainability and logistics efficiency.

The partnership with Citroën is a continuation of OHM’s efforts to adopt sustainable energy solutions. In October 2022, OHM had already introduced 100 electric taxis at GMR Hyderabad Airport, providing passengers with an eco-friendly transportation alternative for their journeys to and from the airport. This new fleet of ë-C3s will only accentuate this effort, further reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

Committed leaders

Citroën India Brand Director Shishir Mishra expressed his excitement on the announcement of this partnership, “ We are delighted to partner with OHM E Logistics Pvt. Ltd. in their efforts to adopt sustainable transport solutions. This partnership underlines our shared vision to promote electric mobility and reduce the carbon footprint in the mobility sector.

On his part, Dr. Nirmal Reddy, Founder and Chairman of OHM Group, added: “With the all-new Citroën ë-C3, we are delighted to add another feather to OHM’s cap in our progressive energy solutions journey. sustainable to reduce carbon emissions. We are committed to making the earth greener and more sustainable. »

The announcement comes just weeks after another major victory for Citroën: the brand won a contract to supply up to 4,000 ë-C3s to BluSmart, another electric mobility company. These initiatives demonstrate Citroën’s commitment to playing a central role in the transition to more sustainable transport solutions in India.

In conclusion, the partnership between Citroën and OHM E Logistics is a significant step towards a greener future for the mobility sector in India. By supplying 1,000 ë-C3 electric vehicles, Citroën not only strengthens its presence in the Indian market but also contributes substantially to the reduction of carbon emissions. This project is a concrete example of how businesses can collaborate to create innovative and sustainable solutions, benefiting both the economy and the environment.

Press release from Citroën.

