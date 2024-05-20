Buckle Up & Sing Out Loud With Nissan Townstar Karaok-e

Nissan builds a one-of-a-kind, 100% electric mobile karaoke studio using Townstar EV, bringing friends together for a musical journey like no other

The unique Nissan Karaok-e demonstrates the versatility of the Townstar EV compact LCV platform for all types of business conversions

Nissan Townstar EV five-seater Crew Van now available to order from £38,295

LONDON, UK — Nissan is bringing beats to the streets with the Townstar Karaok-e: a one-of-a-kind, 100% electric van that delivers a full karaoke lounge experience on the move. This custom-built mobile music studio demonstrates the versatility of the Townstar EV platform, where the only limit to a conversion is your imagination.

Boldly breaking the mould, Nissan Townstar Karaok-e delivers essential electric efficiency and refinement alongside on-the-go entertainment that’s sure to keep everyone singing. Equipped with a 45kWh battery and total WLTP city range of up to 219 miles (up to 163 miles in the combined cycle), this unique Townstar EV has been customised with a fully functional, built-in karaoke system to offer two friends an experience that’s as fun as it is unforgettable.

The development and design of the Townstar Karaok-e was conceived with two concepts at its core: wellbeing and happiness. Singing and music are scientifically proven to reduce stress, boost dopamine levels and produce endorphins, so the Karaok-e is perfect way to defy the ordinary and turn any cross-town trip into a fun-filled joyous journey.

Revamped interior for a sensational singing experience



The Townstar Karaok-e’s load area has been transformed into a cutting-edge karaoke lounge capable of turning anyone into a singing sensation. With an interior revamped to provide maximum passenger comfort and limousine-like legroom, the Townstar Karaok-e perfectly shows off the agility of one of Nissan’s most popular vans.

From its fully integrated, state-of-the-art sound system and subwoofer to its 32-inch high-definition display and wide repertoire of songs spanning multiple languages, the Townstar Karaok-e guarantees a journey enriched with unforgettable performances. Passengers can also record their performances on GoPro cameras, and then seamlessly personalise and share their intros, outros and fantastic failed falsettos on popular social platforms using built-in touchscreens.

To make every performance even more immersive, the LED cabinet and interior roof lights are synchronised to the beat, while the Karaok-e’s exterior features an eye-catching ‘On Air’ sign mesmerising colour flow wrap that changes colour in the light as you move around the vehicle, guaranteeing maximum attention from pedestrians and other road users.

Have a look at this video to see the Nissan Townstar Karaok-e brings people together through singing.

How would you transform a Townstar EV?



While the Townstar Karaok-e is not available to purchase, the regular Townstar EV is and it’s now available in the UK as an ultra-versatile Crew Van, with five seats and an uber-flexible interior. To learn more about the Nissan Townstar, please click here — or to learn more about the wider Nissan LCV range, please see our website here.

Townstar EV is available for orders as Van (L1 and L2 variants) or Crew Van (L2 variant).

Prices for Van variants start from £33,945, excluding FRF, VAT and Plug In Grant (£2,500 on L1 variants, £5,000 on L2 variants), while Crew Van is proposed at £38,295 excluding FRF, VAT and £5,000 Plug In Grant. Stock for Van versions is ready to go; deliveries for the Crew Van begin in July.

About Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania)



Nissan aims to become a truly sustainable company, driving towards a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.

Sustainability is at the core of Nissan’s long-term vision, Ambition 2030. Responding to critical environmental, societal and customer needs, this strategy sets out to deliver electrified models and technological innovation in key markets globally, empowering mobility and beyond. Ambition 2030 supports Nissan’s goal which is to be carbon neutral across the life cycle of its products and operations by 2050. The Nissan AMIEO region, with EV36Zero at its centre, is primed to accelerate the shift to an electrified future.

Press release from Nissan UK.

