Vestas Signs Agreement For Offshore Wind Project With Total Capacity Above 1 GW In Northern Europe
Company Announcement No. 09/2024
Vestas has signed a conditional agreement for the supply of turbines for a large-scale offshore wind power project with two construction phases in Northern Europe with a combined capacity above Vestas’ current disclosure threshold of 1 GW.
If and when the agreement translates into firm and unconditional orders, Vestas will disclose these in accordance with the company’s disclosure policy.
