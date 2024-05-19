Vestas Signs Agreement For Offshore Wind Project With Total Capacity Above 1 GW In Northern Europe

Company Announcement No. 09/2024

Vestas has signed a conditional agreement for the supply of turbines for a large-scale offshore wind power project with two construction phases in Northern Europe with a combined capacity above Vestas’ current disclosure threshold of 1 GW.

If and when the agreement translates into firm and unconditional orders, Vestas will disclose these in accordance with the company’s disclosure policy.

Press release from Vestas.

