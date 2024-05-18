Malta Prime Minister Robert Abela Visits the Public Service Expo 2024 as New Fleet of 250 EVs Launched

For the second consecutive year, the Public Service is holding its annual Public Service Expo at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre, MFCC, at Ta’ Qali. During the Expo, themed ‘Investing in Skills’, Prime Minister Robert Abela launched 250 electric vehicles and described the Public Service as an agent of change.

He said that today’s launch is a reflection of the Government’s commitment to safeguarding the environment, as part of the wider driver to reach our environmental targets and become carbon neutral. He highlighted several incentives to help Maltese families invest in renewable energy. He also outlined key projects which the Government is currently implementing, mainly the Shore-to-Ship project which is decreasing emissions by 90%. “In a similar manner, another project is underway at the Malta Freeport to continue reducing emissions,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr Abela said that this environmental switch will result in cleaner air. Complementing this is the Government’s largest investment in open spaces, so that families can enjoy their free time in green areas – a cleaner and safer environment.

Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana said that today’s launch is just the beginning of a strategy aimed at a more ambitious Public Administration, particularly in terms of the country’s environmental targets. During the past months, the Public Service has worked tirelessly to eliminate emissions as promised in the Government’s electoral manifesto.

He said that these 250 electric vehicles will eliminate more than 370 traditional vehicles from Maltese roads which are run by diesel or fuel.

Head of the Public Administration Tony Sultana stated that the Public Service is not only aiming to improve its services but to actively contribute to sustainable development as outlined by the United Nations. We will continue identifying ways to minimise the impact of our operations on the country’s ecology.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana visited this year’s Expo which is showcasing the progress of the Public Administration in recent years.

The Public Service Expo 2024 opened today and will close this Sunday.​​

Images & press release from Office of Prime Minister.

