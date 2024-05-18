BYD Launches Its First Pickup Truck, BYD SHARK, In Mexico

BYD SHARK, BYD’s first pickup truck, makes its global debut and is officially launched in Mexico.

Equipped with DMO Platform, BYD SHARK achieves enhancements in safety, power, off-road capability, intelligence, and comfort.

BYD SHARK will land in more countries and regions in the near future.

On May 14, BYD launched its first pickup truck, the BYD SHARK, in Mexico. Positioned as a new energy intelligent luxury pickup, BYD SHARK features the DMO Super Hybrid Off-road Platform, representing the latest addition to BYD’s product portfolio. This model, developed for the global market, marks BYD’s first global product launch outside of China, promising to redefine the global plug-in hybrid pickup market with advanced technology and diverse user-centric features.

The product launch, themed Hybrid Power, Wild Spirit, showcased an immersive display of innovative intelligent experiences and all-terrain extreme off-road scenarios, transforming into a ‘technological theme park’ brimming with exploratory fun and interactions. With over 1000 guests in attendance, the event witnessed the debut of BYD SHARK.

Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD and CEO of BYD Americas, stated, “As a global leader in new energy technology, BYD remains committed to crafting innovative solutions for users worldwide. With the introduction of our inaugural new energy pickup, BYD SHARK, we’re poised to redefine the conventional fuel pickup landscape through advanced technology, providing users with a lifestyle characterized by boundless opportunities. BYD is now ushering in the era of the global new energy pickup.”

Harness the Power of Design to Create Personalized and Functional Pickup Trucks

As a mid-to-large size pickup, BYD SHARK boasts a wheelbase of 3,260 millimeters, with a wheelbase ratio of 59.7%, ensuring a spacious and opulent riding experience. Guided by BYD Design Director, Wolfgang Egger, the vehicle’s design draws inspiration from sharks, seamlessly blending futuristic technology with raw power. The vehicle features full-length LED lights at the front, reminiscent of a shark’s open mouth, exuding a fierce and captivating presence. Its side proportions, marked by fluid body lines, mirror the graceful movement of a shark through deep waters. At the rear, a through-type tail light, inspired by a shark’s tail fin, elegantly underscores the fusion of natural and technological aesthetics.

The interior design is created by Michele Jauch-Paganetti, BYD Interior Design Director, drawing inspiration from spaceship consoles. Boasting a 10.25-inch LCD instrument panel and a 12.8-inch adaptive rotating screen, BYD SHARK’s cabin sets a new standard for functionality and modern ambiance. Moreover, the rear row seats, featuring a 27-degree recline angle, revolutionize the conventional design of pickup rear tows, delivering a blend of comfort and luxury technology within its intelligent cockpit.

Utilize New Energy Tech to Enhance the Versatility and Reliability of Pickup Trucks

The DMO Super Hybrid Off-road Platform, a core technology of BYD SHARK, stands as a revolutionary innovation, seamlessly combining rugged off-road capability and safety features with the comfort of an SUV, all while maintaining impressive energy efficiency. This technology innovatively integrates a non-load-bearing frame designed for hybrids, the world’s first longitudinal EHS drive assembly, Cell to Chassis (CTC) technology, rear-wheel drive assembly designed for pickup trucks, and double-wishbone independent suspension at the front and rear end, perfectly balancing performance and comfort.

In terms of power, BYD SHARK, with its dedicated rear-drive powertrain, EHS electric hybrid system, and a 1.5T high-power engine, reaches a peak power of over 430 horsepower, equivalent to a 4.0L V8 engine. Its acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers is in only 5.7 seconds, far surpassing other models in its pickup category.

Moreover, harnessing the prowess of intelligent electric AWD, BYD SHARK can precisely adjust the torque distribution between its front and rear wheels in milliseconds, aligning with the optimal adhesion coefficient across diverse road surfaces. The robust power combined with precise electronic control marks a paradigm shift from conventional fuel-based AWD systems, delivering a heightened level of reliability and ease to pickup users seeking off-road adventure.

Also, the DMO technology aids pickups in transcending the conundrum of elevated energy consumption and environmental pollution. Compared to other fuel-powered pickups in its class, the BYD SHARK achieves a 40% reduction in fuel consumption, even when operating at low battery levels, reshaping the perception of pickups as high-energy consumption vehicles.

Additionally, as a plug-in hybrid model, BYD SHARK, boasting dual fuel and electric power modes, attains remarkable endurance. Garnering a comprehensive cruising range of 840 km under the NEDC conditions, alongside a pure EV endurance of 100 km, it effortlessly accommodates urban commuting and interstate travel.

Beyond its exceptional performance and driving experience, BYD SHARK prioritizes supreme safety. Integrating the ultra-high safety Blade Battery and a high-strength steel frame through CTC technology, it ensures robust protection. The Blade Battery functions both as an energy unit and a structural component, fortifying both battery and vehicle safety with multi-layered defense. Moreover, a 22% increase in body torsional rigidity significantly enhances handling and stability, bolstering reliability on challenging off-road terrain.

BYD SHARK boasts a front and rear double-wishbone independent suspension system, balancing driving agility and passenger comfort to provide an unmatched driving and riding experience. Built upon the DM super hybrid technology architecture, the motor-driven mode encompasses over 80% of the comprehensive working conditions, allowing a serene and smooth journey.

Furthermore, BYD SHARK offers enhanced expandability and more extensive modification opportunities for every user’s individual needs. With the VTOL (vehicle-to-load) function, the vehicle transitions into a “mobile power station”, catering to a myriad of outdoor power demands and scenarios, thus amplifying convenience and enjoyment for pickup enthusiasts.

Leverage Smart Tech to Improve the Sophistication and Convenience of Pickup Trucks

Led by intelligent technology, BYD SHARK’s intelligent cockpit can integrate with a vast and diverse ecosystem. Empowered with voice control capabilities, users can effortlessly manage driving modes, adjust air conditioning settings, control music playback, and execute other intelligent operations through simple voice commands, greatly enhancing driving convenience and comfort.

With BYD Cloud Service, users can remotely manage their vehicles via mobile devices, easily enabling personalized settings such as pre-activating the air conditioning and adjusting seat ventilation and heating. Moreover, BYD SHARK introduces NFC digital key technology, allowing users to access the vehicle without a physical key, using only a smartphone or other intelligent devices, thereby enhancing the intelligent new energy vehicle experience.

The application of the head-up display feature guarantees that drivers have constant access to crucial driving information, thus notably enhancing driving safety. Furthermore, the vehicle incorporates a 540-degree ultra-wide-angle panoramic view camera, enabling the driver to observe the surroundings and underside of the vehicle, simplifying path selection during off-roading.

Ushering in the Global New Energy Pickup Era with BYD SHARK

Leveraging over two decades of profound expertise in the realm of new energy automobiles, the new energy intelligent luxury pickup BYD SHARK emerges as a beacon of sustainability and technology, setting new standards in the new energy pickup sector. In the upcoming future, BYD SHARK will land in more countries and regions, delivering a revolutionary driving encounter to global users.

BYD has consistently embraced a development philosophy rooted in the “technology-based, innovation-oriented” principle. Guided by its globalization strategy, BYD is accelerating the popularization of new energy automobiles across numerous countries. Currently, its new energy vehicle footprint now covers over 80 countries and regions, including Japan, Germany, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates, making great achievements in various markets and leading the wave of technological innovations in the global automobile industry.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 80 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, and electronic controllers. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, DM-i Super Hybrid Technology, e Platform 3.0, CTB Technology, e⁴ Platform, BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, and DMO super hybrid system. The company is the world’s first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on the EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 10 years in a row.

Press release from BYD.

