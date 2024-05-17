Volkswagen ID.7 Receives Historic Top Score In ADAC Vehicle Test

The independent testers have never rated a vehicle as “very good” before

The flagship model from the all-electric ID. family received an overall score of 1.5

Best ratings in the categories engine/drive (1.0), safety (1.1) and environment (1.2)

It is the flagship model from the all-electric ID. family and is now also top scorer in the prestigious ADAC vehicle test: the Volkswagen ID.7 has become the first ever vehicle to achieve an average score of 1.5 and thus an overall rating of ‘very good’ in the independent test performed by engineers from Europe’s largest automobile club.

Every year, experts from the “Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club e.V.” (ADAC) put around 100 vehicles through their paces, testing them according to more than 350 criteria in seven main categories. The ID.7 received outstanding scores in the categories of engine/drive (1.0), safety (1.1), environment/ecological test (1.2) and comfort (1.5). The electric saloon also impressed in the other main categories that contributed to the overall rating: For instance, the areas of driving characteristics (2.1), body/luggage compartment (2.3) and interior (2.4) were rated as ‘good’. Since the two categories of environment/ecological test and safety have the highest weighting, the overall score for the ID.7 was 1.5, resulting in its historical overall rating of ‘very good’.

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Technical Development at Volkswagen brand: “We are very proud and delighted with this fantastic result. The vehicle test performed by the ADAC is extremely important and is held in very high regard in view of the organisation’s status as an independent body. In this respect, I am convinced that this rating can play a part in persuading a large number of potential customers to opt for our all-electric saloon.”

The test was conducted on a Volkswagen ID.7 Pro01 with an output of 210 kW (286 PS). It particularly impressed with its high energy efficiency: with a consumption of just 18.1 kWh/100 km in the combined operation part of the ADAC Ecotest, the electric saloon is one of the most economical models in the mid-sized class. It therefore received a score of 0.7 for the sub-category ‘Consumption/CO 2 ’ and, as a result, was also awarded a full five stars in the Ecotest, which has been an integral part of the ADAC vehicle test for more than 20 years. This rating was exceeded only in the sub-category ‘Active safety — Assistance systems’, which received the best score of 0.6. And last but not least, with a starting price of 53,995 euros, the ID.7 Pro is cheaper than the previous best-rated models from competitors.

“For us, it’s great to see that safety, efficiency and comfort are not just a question of price,” says Dino Silvestro, Head of Vehicle Testing at the ADAC Technology Centre in Landsberg am Lech. “Due to our comprehensive testing methods with modern test laboratories, our vehicle test is one of the ADAC’s most comprehensive consumer protection tests and enables all test results to be compared without restriction — regardless of the vehicle class and price.”

Press release from Volkswagen.

