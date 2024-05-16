Geely Holding Welcomes New Investors in Zeekr

Hangzhou, China — Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding), China’s largest private-owned automotive group, this week welcomed new equity investors to Zeekr, global premium electric mobility technology company following the completion of an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of the new publicly listed company will be traded under the ticker “ZK.”

Being listed as a publicly listed company, Zeekr will strive to constantly improve its internal control, corporate governance, and global compliance while delivering excellent products to global customers.

Funds raised from the listing will be used to further develop new advanced technologies and products for Zeekr as well as support the expansion of its sales, marketing, and charging network around the world.

Daniel Li, Chief Executive of Geely Holding, said “There are huge demands and opportunities in the global new energy vehicle market. Zeekr is positioned as a premium electric mobility brand and is an important pillar supporting Geely’s electric transformation. I believe that Zeekr will be able to seize this historic opportunity and become a sustainable business that unlocks long term value for users, investors and society.”

Andy AN, CEO of Zeekr Technology and President of Geely Holding, added “Zeekr’s listing on the world’s most active and influential capital market is an important milestone in the company’s global journey. Today, Zeekr becomes a truly global enterprise ready to accelerate its expansion and meet the growing global demands for smart electric mobility.”

As a global premium electric mobility technology brand under Geely Holding Group, Zeekr aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. The brand utilizes Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies and electric vehicle supply chain.

Since Zeekr began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered over 240,000 vehicles to date including the Zeekr 001, Zeekr 001 FR, Zeekr 009 MPV, Zeekr X urban SUV and Zeekr 007 sedan. ZEEKR has announced plans to sell vehicles in European, Middle Eastern and other Asian markets, and has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand.

Press release from Geely Holding

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here