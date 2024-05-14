De Lijn Awards A Framework Agreement For Electric Public Transport Buses — Will Have 100% Electric Vehicles from Irizar e-Mobility

The public transport company of the Flemish Region of Belgium, De Lijn, has awarded a framework agreement for up to 100 vehicles, allowing it to rely on Irizar e-mobility’s 100% electric Irizar ie tram buses for premium public transport services. The vehicles will be destined for special projects, such as the Spartacus project in Limburg and the BRT project in Kortrijk.

Irizar e-mobility emerged as the strongest candidate among the nine participants in the tender. For more than 10 years, it has been offering comprehensive electromobility solutions for cities, both in terms of the manufacture of 100% electric, zero-emission vehicles and the manufacture and installation of the main infrastructure systems required for charging, traction and energy storage. All of them designed and manufactured with 100% Group technology and with Irizar’s guarantee and service quality, thus being the most solid option.

“With Irizar, we have an additional supplier that has a strong reputation in the electric bus market for this higher segment.”, said Ann Schoubs, General Director of De Lijn. “BRT electric buses are different from regular electric buses because they have more streamlined exteriors and higher quality interiors. Time will tell if and how many vehicles we get from the two active framework agreements for BRT electric buses”.

“BRT electric buses are a good solution to deal with the underdevelopment of the rail network in Limburg.”, said Lydia Peeters, Minister of Mobility and Public Works. “First, we’re putting the Spartacus line 2 from Hasselt to Maasmechelen into service. And the lines from Hasselt to Maastricht and Pelt will follow later on”.

In the words of Irizar e-mobility Managing Director Iñigo Etxeberria, “We’re very thankful to De Lijn for putting their trust in Irizar e-mobility. They are making a significant commitment to electrifying public transport and we’re proud to be by their side in this process, contributing with all our experience, technology and strength”.

Press release Irizar e-mobility

