Daimler Truck North America Invests in Clean Transportation Technology in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, OREGON — Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) has announced two significant investments at its headquarters complex on Swan Island, a new Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) training center adjacent to Electric Island and a new engineering facility at the DTNA campus.

The new addition to Electric Island represents the next phase to accelerate testing and development of charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles since the first-of-its-kind public charging station was built in partnership with Portland General Electric and opened in 2021. The new training center will be used for the DTNA dealer network and as a resource center for community stakeholders interested in the clean transportation industry. The anticipated project will cost $3 million with half of the costs being funded through a forgivable loan from Prosper Portland, the City of Portland’s economic development agency.

The new DTNA engineering facility will be approximately 110,000 sq-ft and will consolidate testing activities under one roof with focus on research and development for emerging propulsion technologies, such as battery electric and hydrogen-fueled vehicles. The project is anticipated to cost $40 million and will be partially funded by the State of Oregon with a $700,000 forgivable loan from the State’s Strategic Reserve fund.

“Daimler Truck North America is proud to call Portland, Oregon our home,” said John O’Leary, president and CEO, DTNA. “We appreciate the City and State’s support of our expansion plans to further promote the development and proper testing of advanced technology and look forward to collaborating for many more years to come on training and employing a future-ready workforce.

“Oregon is the location of choice for businesses leading clean technology innovation in the U.S.,” said Business Oregon Director Sophorn Cheang. “Our partnership with local and regional economic development leaders to support DTNA’s investment adds to the region’s competitiveness and will provide opportunities for our skilled workforce in manufacturing and engineering for years to come.”

Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio said, “I am thrilled by DTNA’s decision to invest significant resources and continue to lead heavy-duty vehicle technology right here in Portland. I want to acknowledge and thank Governor Kotek for her commitment to this effort and to building the clean economy. I also want to recognize the Prosper Portland Board, Kimberly Branam, and the outstanding team at Prosper Portland that has worked closely with DTNA for many years. Portland is where Freightliner was founded more than 80 years ago, DTNA is an anchor employer in our city, and today’s announcement is a proud moment for all involved. The future of heavy-duty vehicle technology in Portland is very bright – and very green.”

DTNA’s history in Portland dates back to the founding of the Freightliner brand in the city in 1942. When Freightliner was acquired by the former Daimler AG in 1981, the manufacturer established its North American headquarters for medium- and heavy-duty trucks in Portland. Since then, DTNA has based all research and development activities for North America in the region. Also located on Swan Island is the Portland Truck Manufacturing Plant, which has been in continuous operation since 1969 and today produces the battery-electric Freightliner eCascadia and eM2 as well as the Western Star X-Series. DTNA employs over 3,000 people in the Portland region.

Daimler Truck North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a leading provider of comprehensive products, services and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. Daimler Truck North America designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

