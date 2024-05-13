Xpeng Announces Expansion Into Australia; Appoints TrueEV As Exclusive Partner

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — TrueEV, an advocate for electric vehicle (EV) adoption, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with leading smart electric vehicle company XPENG (NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Australian automotive market with the launch of luxurious and technologically advanced EV vehicles and support.

Jason Clarke, CEO of TrueEV said: “We are beyond excited to announce our exclusive partnership with XPENG to bring to the market a highly intelligent, stylish and technologically advanced electric vehicle that will excite and accelerate the adoption of EVs in Australia. XPENG is the highest quality intelligent EV that we could identify after an exhaustive search. We are confident that XPENG’s product range and design features are ideally suited to the Australian market.

“This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in the Australian range of intelligent EVs available and will be supported with the roll out of superior charging technology and capability.”

As part of XPENG’s international expansion plans, the company has also recently announced strategic partnerships across other countries within the Asia Pacific region including Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia to bring the brand’s latest intelligent EVs to local consumers. The company has also recently partnered with Volkswagen Group for a roll out of next generation intelligent EV’s enhancing their global positioning.

Alex Tang, XPENG’s GM of International Markets said: “The partnership with TrueEV in Australia is recognised as a significant step forward in our global expansion strategy. Our vision, values and unwavering commitment to superior quality aligns perfectly. TrueEV’s experience and local insight makes this the natural and forward-thinking next step in our expansion plan.

“By entering new markets strategically and offering a range of EV models tailored to local customer needs, we aim to solidify our brand position as a leading player in the smart EV sector on a global scale.”

TrueEV will debut XPENG’s G6 SUV model in Australia by Q4, 2024. Developed for global markets, the G6 is underpinned by XPENG’s evolutionary Smart Electric Platform Architecture (SEPA) 2.0 platform, which sets the foundation for future production models.

About TrueEV

TrueEV is dedicated to evolving Australians’ perception and adoption of EVs. Our mission is to empower Australians with the knowledge, resources, and support needed to confidently embrace electric mobility. Through innovative solutions and a comprehensive hub for EV owners, we’re eliminating barriers and accelerating the transition to clean and eco-friendly mobility.

About XPENG

XPENG is a global smart electric vehicle company founded in 2014 in Guangzhou, China, developing clean, intuitive, and creative mobility solutions. With industry-leading R&D facilities, XPENG is bringing vehicles with superior safety, electric efficiency, and on-road performance to markets across the globe. The company is constantly working to advance its core technology offering, including autonomous driving capabilities, SEPA 2.0, and captivating in-car infotainment systems. XPENG has headquarters in Guangzhou and Amsterdam, with additional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

Press release from XPENG, Inc.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here