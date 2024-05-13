Biden-Harris Administration Announces 3rd Year of SMART Grants, Funding Transportation Technology & Innovation 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced today that it is accepting applications for the third year of its Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Grants Program. The SMART Grants Program was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden on November 15, 2021. As part of the President’s Investing in America agenda, the program will fund up to $500 million in grants over five years to conduct demonstration projects focused on advanced smart community technologies and systems that improve transportation safety and efficiency. In the first two rounds of SMART Grants, USDOT selected 93 projects in 39 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, totaling $148 million.

“The SMART Grant program has helped communities, states, and tribes across America deploy new kinds of transportation technology solutions to improve safety and resilience,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “As the program enters its third year of funding, we’re excited for even more communities to get funding and support to develop technological solutions to their most pressing transportation challenges.”

Through this SMART Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), USDOT will accept applications for Stage 1 Planning and Prototyping grants. During Stage 1, the SMART program will fund technology demonstrations and prototypes that solve real-world transportation problems and build data and technology capacity for State, local, and Tribal governments. Later this year, recipients of Stage 1 grants will be eligible to expand their projects through the first of several Stage 2 grant opportunities.

The funding opportunity is open to public sector entities seeking to carry out transportation projects that demonstrate at least one of the following technology areas:

Coordinated automation

Connected vehicles

Sensors

Systems integration

Delivery/logistics

Innovative aviation

Smart grid

Traffic signals

“From Alaska to Maine to Puerto Rico, the SMART program has supported locally driven solutions across the country to make communities safer for all users and more connected and accessible. The popularity of this program demonstrates the demand for purpose-driven technology solutions, and we are excited to open the opportunity for another round of applications,” said Dr. Robert C. Hampshire, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology and Chief Scientist at USDOT.

Successful projects will create sustainable partnerships across sectors and levels of government, engaging industry, labor, academia, and nonprofits to better meet community transportation needs.

The NOFO is open now and can be found on the SMART Grants Program website. It will also be posted on grants.gov later in the week. There will be a ‘How to Apply’ webinar on May 28th, 2024. Register for the webinar on the SMART Grants Program website.

Applications must be submitted by 5:00 PM EDT on Friday July 12th, 2024 to the Valid Eval Submission website.

For more information visit https://www.transportation.gov/grants/SMART.nbsp;

Press release from U.S. Department of Transportation.

