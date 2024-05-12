VINFAST World’s First to Launch Sony’s In-Car Entertainment Service RIDEVU

VinFast Auto today announced the launch of Sony’s new online entertainment service, RIDEVU, on its VF 8 electric car model in the U.S. As the world’s first automobile manufacturer to launch RIDEVU, VinFast reaffirms its commitment to providing modern, smart electric car products and superior driving experiences to its customers.

RIDEVU will be included as a complimentary service in the VF Connect Prime package. U.S. owners of the VF 8 who register for the service will receive access to RIDEVU with the over-the-air (OTA) software update version 9.6.1.11.

Developed by Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), RIDEVU provides customers with access to a selection of over 2,000 movies. For 12 months, users can enjoy RIDEVU’s library of regularly updated titles, with unlimited replays of up to 100 movies. Customers can also access premium titles by redeeming credits, purchasing, or renting directly through the app.

RIDEVU offers a modern technology experience, with easy synchronizing and streaming content on multiple screens, including in-car displays and brought-in devices. The central screen, with its Screen Manager feature, gives users full control over playback on all connected displays, providing convenient parental controls directly from the vehicle’s dashboard.

For a safe in-car experience, drivers can only watch movies via the RIDEVU app on the central screen while parked (charging, camping, etc.). Passengers can watch movies on their mobile devices (smartphones, tablets) using the Screen Manager feature in the RIDEVU Companion app while the vehicle is in motion.

RIDEVU is compatible with Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, and Linux, enabling a seamless experience across a wide range of devices.

Mr. David Duncan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at VinFast U.S., shared: “We are thrilled to be the world’s first automobile manufacturer to officially launch RIDEVU, offering an engaging entertainment experience for our U.S. customers. I believe that as a smart and green mobility solution, the VinFast VF 8 will deliver a convenient and enjoyable experience to customers wherever their journey takes them.”

Mr. Pete Wood, SVP, Digital Sales, Distribution, SPE, shared: “Sony Pictures is excited to be working with VinFast for the debut of the RIDEVU service. We are confident that RIDEVU will redefine video entertainment for the automotive industry, beginning with a best-in-class experience for VinFast drivers and passengers.”

RIDEVU is anticipated to also be available on the VF 9 upon its delivery to the U.S. market, with Canada to follow later this year.

Images and press release VinFast via email

