Call2Recycle & Ascend Elements Formalize Agreement to Offer Customized EV Battery Management, Logistics & Recycling Services

New program combines best-in-class recycling technologies with the cloud-based GreenTraxEV platform to help auto dealerships, recyclers, and repair facilities navigate the EV battery logistics and recycling landscape.

A new agreement between Ascend Elements and Call2Recycle will bring customized electric vehicle (EV) battery management, logistics and recycling services to automotive dealerships, recyclers, and repair facilities. The program combines the EV battery recycling infrastructure and advanced technologies of Ascend Elements with the collection, logistics and tracking capabilities of Call2Recycle. The program offers online access to GreenTraxEV, the all-in-one cloud-based platform from Call2Recycle designed to seamlessly ship mid-life, end-of-life, and damaged-defective EV batteries. Working together, the companies aim to collect and recycle the equivalent of over 300,000 EV battery packs by 2030.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Ascend Elements so that together we can make strides in building an infrastructure for Electric Vehicle battery transportation and recycling,” said Leo Raudys, CEO of Call2Recycle. “Our commercial agreement will enable a convenient collection process through our state-of-the-art GreenTraxEV logistics platform.”

By leveraging the power of Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft Power Platform, GreenTraxEV streamlines the scheduling, routing, and logistics of EV battery management. Ascend Elements and Call2Recycle can tailor the GreenTraxEV workflow to meet the specific requirements of any customer.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Call2Recycle and offer a comprehensive EV battery recycling and tracking program to our customers,” said Ian Braime, Chief Commercial Officer at Ascend Elements. “This new program will help automotive dealerships, repair shops and recyclers prepare for the wave of EV batteries that is expected in the coming years.”

The program supports customers with lithium-ion batteries from battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, hybrid vehicles, electric buses, electric aircraft, stationary energy storage units, outdoor power equipment, e-bikes, e-scooters, hoverboards and power tools.

With the capacity to process 30,000 metric tons per year, Ascend Elements’ battery recycling facility in Covington, Georgia is one of the largest EV battery recycling facilities in North America.

About Call2Recycle, Inc.



Call2Recycle, Inc. is committed to protecting and preserving the environment through safe and responsible end-of-life battery management. Founded in 1994, the not-for-profit organization works on behalf of stakeholders to provide its battery collection, logistics, and recycling programs to industry and consumers across the U.S. Visit call2recycle.org.

About Ascend Elements, Inc.



Founded in 2015, Ascend Elements is a leading provider of sustainable, closed-loop battery material solutions. From EV battery recycling to commercial-scale production of lithium-ion battery precursor (pCAM) and cathode active materials (CAM), Ascend Elements is revolutionizing the production of sustainable lithium-ion battery materials. Its Hydro-to-Cathode® direct precursor synthesis technology produces new CAM from spent lithium-ion cells more efficiently than traditional methods, resulting in improved economics and lowered GHG emissions.

Press release from Ascend Elements, Inc.

