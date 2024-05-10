Eaton Advances More Resilient, Sustainable Electricity In New York City With Energy Storage Projects Valued At More Than $7 Million

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — Intelligent power management company Eaton is helping Endurant Energy deploy 10 battery storage projects in New York City. With a combined capacity exceeding 150 megawatt-hours (MWh), the energy storage systems will support clean, reliable power and strengthen the electric grid in the Bronx and Staten Island.

The clean energy storage projects are designed to provide load relief for buildings and the grid during peak demand hours. The battery storage installations will also help the local utility meet the region’s growing demand for electricity without major upgrades to existing electrical substations.

“These important investments in distributed energy storage will optimize New York’s electrical grid while supporting reliable power for industrial and commercial energy consumers,” said Jason Plane, utility segment manager at Eaton. “We’re confident our industry expertise, pioneering technologies and close collaboration with our customers will help successfully reinvent the way New York City distributes electric energy to support a more sustainable and resilient future.”

In addition to helping design the energy storage systems, Eaton is providing power system studies and equipment including switchgear, switchboards and transformers to facilitate safe interconnection with the electric grid. Eaton is uniquely positioned to advance the energy transition and electrification with its Everything as a Grid approach, which enables flexible energy systems and supports more resilient, efficient and affordable electricity.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries.

