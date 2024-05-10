ComEd Adds First All-Electric Bucket Trucks to Its Growing Fleet of Electric Vehicles

ComEd on track to electrify 50 percent of its vehicle fleet and reduce operations-driven emissions by 50 percent by 2030

As part of its continued commitment to accelerate the electrification of transportation, ComEd yesterday announced the addition of two new, all-electric bucket trucks to its fleet. The addition of new, zero-emissions vehicles is part of a ComEd initiative to transition its fleet vehicles powered by internal combustion engines to the use of fully-electric, biodiesel and clean powered vehicles supporting its work across northern Illinois.

A selection of ComEd’s electric fleet, including one of the new fully-electric bucket trucks, will debut at the Illinois Green Drives event on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

This is the latest example of ComEd’s commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and enhance the efficiency of its operations. ComEd’s fleet electrification is part of an Exelon-wide climate initiative, Path to Clean, ComEd is on track to convert 50 percent of its vehicle fleet to electric by 2030. ComEd has begun piloting new all-electric fleet trucks, and has a mix of nearly 1,000 all-electric, plug-in hybrid, or idle-mitigation vehicles in the queue. In addition, ComEd is making facility upgrades, having added 500 charging stations across the ComEd footprint to date with more to come.

“Everyone benefits from the improved air quality created from the transition to EVs, regardless as to if you own or ride in an EV,” said Vito Martino, vice president of distribution system operations at ComEd. “We’re providing a variety of tools and resources to help our customers make the transition to an EV, but we’re also proud to walk the walk by electrifying our own vehicle fleet.”

Electrifying half of ComEd’s fleet has the potential to eliminate an additional 29,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, building on top of the 4,000 metric tons of emissions ComEd’s fleet already avoids annually.

Designed for performance and optimal battery usage, the new trucks, sourced through Altec, are powered through a single-battery system that supports both the vehicle and hydraulic bucket, providing approximately 135 miles of range during standard operation. These new vehicles will begin supporting operations this month, just in time to support the upcoming storm season.

ComEd is taking steps to advance energy sustainability in Illinois through the adoption of electric fleet vehicles in their own operations and with resources and education for customers pursuing EVs,” said Samantha Bingham, coordinator of the Illinois Alliance for Clean Transportation. “The actions of individuals making the switch to zero-emission and low-emission vehicles play a role in protecting our communities, but it is also crucial that large vehicle fleet owners like ComEd lead by example in making this transition.

ComEd continues to replace end-of-life internal combustion vehicles with plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles, reducing fuel and maintenance costs while creating financial savings that are passed on to customers. Efforts to electrify vehicle fleets also provide broad environmental and health benefits for all communities across northern Illinois, especially communities which have traditionally borne the brunt of climate change and air pollution.

EV adoption continues to accelerate in Illinois, with over 100,000 EVs registered in the state, and the majority of those in ComEd’s service territory of northern Illinois. While ComEd takes steps to continue electrifying its own fleet, the utility is also committed to helping customers navigate the EV transition.

ComEd recently launched its Beneficial Electrification (BE) plan, which offers more than $90 million in EV rebates to help remove common barriers to EVs and grow the network of EV charging serving the region. As of February 2024, residential customers can receive rebates to offset the upfront cost of purchasing and installing a Level 2 charger at home, and Business and Public Sector customers can apply for rebates to offset the cost of necessary make-ready infrastructure to install Level 2 or Direct Current Fast Chargers.

Applications for these rebates remains open as long as funds remain. More information on ComEd’s EV rebates can be found at ComEd.com/Clean.

Press release from ComEd.

