Archer Aviation Completes Installation Of High-Volume Battery Pack Manufacturing Line

Archer’s battery pack manufacturing team has installed an “automotive style” line that is designed for high-volume production from day one with the capability of producing up to 15,000 battery packs per year

This facility will produce the proprietary battery packs needed to support the ramp of Archer’s aircraft production at its high-volume aircraft manufacturing facility in Covington, GA which remains on track to be completed later this year

Archer has applied automation to the key areas of its battery pack manufacturing process that impact quality, operator safety, and data traceability, including cell test and load, adhesive dispensing, laser cleaning, laser welding, and end of line testing

This news comes on the heels of Archer announcing that its battery pack recently successfully completed rigorous testing with multiple 50 foot drop tests simulating extreme impact scenarios, which are some of the most challenging tests Archer will face as part of the FAA’s Type Certification Program

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, this week announced it has completed the build out of its high-volume battery pack manufacturing line. This facility is housed at Archer’s Integrated Test Lab and Manufacturing Facilities in San Jose, CA and will have the throughput necessary to support the planned high volume aircraft production ramp at Archer’s manufacturing facility in Georgia that remains on track to be completed later this year.

The battery pack manufacturing line was built to be an “automotive style” line that is designed for high-volume production from day one with the final phase of the facility set to be capable of producing up to 15,000 battery packs per year. Archer has applied automation in key areas of the battery pack manufacturing process to improve quality, operator safety and data traceability. This includes cell test and load, adhesive dispensing, laser cleaning, laser welding and end of line testing.

“This is a major milestone for Archer as designing, developing, and mass producing electric propulsion systems that are purpose built for electric aircraft is the key to unlocking the electrification of aviation,” said Tom Muniz, Archer CTO. “The facility will give us the capability to scale our battery pack production to meet the demands of the output that our Covington, Georgia facility will be capable of.”

Archer chose to vertically integrate its design and manufacturing of the battery pack itself to ensure it meets the rigorous levels of safety, performance and reliability necessary for its aviation use case. Archer’s battery pack implements a proprietary and robust thermal runaway containment strategy. The battery packs use cylindrical cells as those, relative to other cell form factors, have a track record of safety, performance and scalability. Archer’s battery pack recently successfully completed multiple drop tests, which are some of the most challenging tests Archer will face as part of the FAA’s Type Certification program, further validating the safety and durability of the pack’s proprietary design.

Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60–90-minute commutes by car with estimated 10-20 minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation. Archer’s Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer’s team is based in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

Press release from Archer Aviation Inc.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here