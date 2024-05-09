Tigo Energy Delivers Most Powerful Solar MLPE for High-Wattage & Bifacial Modules

Tigo TS4-X devices provide the latest in safety, monitoring, and optimization, including a new Multi-Factor Rapid Shutdown (MFRS) capability for critical applications, for solar installers deploying modules up to 800W

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced the newest additions to the Tigo Flex MLPE product family, the Tigo TS4-X line. Designed to serve the commercial and industrial (C&I) as well as utility solar markets, Tigo TS4-X products support the latest high-power solar modules, up to 800W. Members of the TS4-X product family feature compatibility with Pure Signal™ technology in Tigo RSS Transmitters and offer a Multi-Factor Rapid Shutdown (MFRS) option with redundant safety signaling for solar systems serving the food and pharmaceutical cold-chain sectors, or other energy-critical applications. The new devices pair with an industry-leading list of third-party solar inverters to deliver design and installation flexibility for solar installers and engineering, procurement, and construction specialists (EPCs).

As Levelized Cost Of Energy (LCOE) continues to drive the large-scale solar sectors, the TS4-X product line gives installers more freedom to deploy the modules that deliver the power and performance for their customer deployments and reduces labor costs with a no-bolt design and no need for additional ground wiring. The new products are the TS4-X-O with optimization and advanced module-level monitoring, the TS4-X-S with advanced monitoring, and the rapid shutdown-only TS4-X-F, all of which feature:

25A Isc rating and 80V maximum input voltage with plug-and-play support for all solar modules up to 800W,

new MFRS capability via wired PLC as well as wireless connections for redundant first responder safety and performance assurance in energy-critical applications,

the option for selective optimizer deployment,

the first-in-its-class capability for field-upgradable monitoring without the need for MLPE hardware replacement, and

over-current and over-temperature protection for MLPE devices.

Tigo TS4-X MLPE devices are IEC and UL certified for global acceptance and are compliant with NEC 2017 and 2020 690.12 Rapid Shutdown specifications when installed with the Tigo RSS Transmitter and UL PVRSS-certified inverter or an inverter with a built-in Tigo-certified transmitter. With reliable frame mounting requiring only 10 seconds for installation, TS4-X devices include industry-standard MC4 connectors with an IP68 enclosure rating for maximum durability.

“The installers operating at the cutting edge of solar are pushing the envelope on system output as well as cost, and the TS4-X closes an important gap at the top end of the module performance spectrum,” said Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy. “As the solar industry evolves, Tigo Energy remains at the forefront of providing solutions that empower installers and developers. With safety, versatility, and compatibility at its core, the TS4-X is an advancement in MLPE technology, aligning with Tigo’s commitment to innovative software, total quality solar, and customer satisfaction.”

Tigo TS4-X devices work seamlessly with previous TS4 Flex MLPE devices, Tigo Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA) data logging devices, and Tigo RSS Transmitters, and are UL PVRSS certified with hundreds of inverter models from leading manufacturers to deliver safety, versatility, and compatibility. To learn more about the TS4-X product line, visit: https://www.tigoenergy.com/ts4-x. TS4-X products are available for purchase today – contact the Tigo sales team for additional details: https://www.tigoenergy.com/contacts‍

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com

Press release from Tigo

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here