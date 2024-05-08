VinFast Officially Launches In The Philippines

Manila, Philippines — VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) today announces it will officially enter the Philippine electric vehicle market in late May 2024 with its diverse and smart green mobility solutions. This debut strongly affirms VinFast’s commitment to being a leader across Southeast Asian markets and its mission to promote the electrification of transportation globally.

As part of its global growth strategy, VinFast has invested in numerous markets, including the U.S., Canada, Europe and, more recently, Indonesia, India, and Thailand. The Philippines mark a new milestone for VinFast in its Southeast Asian expansion strategy, particularly as the country embraces more government policies that promote the growth of electric vehicles. The brand launch also reaffirms VinFast’s commitment to supporting the country in promoting greener and more sustainable transportation infrastructure.

VinFast will introduce Filipino customers to its comprehensive range of premium-quality electric vehicles, electric motorcycles, and electric bikes with modern, youthful designs and smart features, providing them with diverse offerings and high-quality electrified experiences.

Similar to other markets, VinFast will offer Filipino customers access to its exceptional after-sales services and attractive sales policies and the company is planning to establish a nationwide network of dealerships in the country, helping facilitate a swift transition from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric vehicles.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Minh Ngoc, CEO of VinFast Philippines, said: “The brand launch in the Philippines marks another significant milestone for VinFast in its journey to grow its presence in the global electric vehicle market. We are proud to support the Philippines in its electric mobility revolution and believe that by offering modern, powerful, and smart vehicles alongside exceptional customer service, VinFast will steadily achieve its expansion goals in this market.”

VinFast will host its brand launch event in Manila, Philippines on May 31 for the media and June 1-2 for the public. At the event, guests will be able to view and experience VinFast’s range of electric vehicles, including the VF e34, VF 5, VF 7, and VF 9, six electric motorcycle models, and the VF DrgnFly electric bike. Attendees will also have an opportunity to sign up for test drives of the VF e34, VF 5, and the VF DrgnFly electric bike.

In January 2024, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and Vingroup Chairman and VinFast Founder, Managing Director and CEO Pham Nhat Vuong held an official meeting to discuss investment cooperation opportunities.

About VinFast

VinFast — a member of Vingroup — envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.ph/

