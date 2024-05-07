VinFast Starts Accepting Deposits for VF 3 Mini e-SUV in Vietnam

Hanoi, Vietnam — VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) today announced it is accepting early deposits for the VF 3 mini e-SUV in the Vietnamese market. VinFast focuses on accessibility with a price for the VF 3 starting from just over $9,200, along with attractive features and services.

At the 2024 National VinFast Electric Car Distributor Conference in Hanoi, Vingroup Chairman and VinFast CEO Pham Nhat Vuong said the Company will begin accepting deposits for the VF 3 in Vietnam from May 13th to 15th, 2024. Deposits can be placed on the VinFast website or directly at VinFast showrooms and authorized dealers nationwide.

For the first 72 hours after deposits open, VinFast offers a special introductory price of 235 million VND (approximately $9,248) for the VF 3, excluding battery, and 315 million VND (approximately $12,390), including battery. After this period, VinFast will sell the VF 3 at 240 million VND (approximately $9,445) and 322 million VND (approximately $12,670), respectively.

Customers choosing to purchase the car without a battery can opt for VinFast’s flexible battery subscription plan. This plan offers three tiers with monthly costs tailored to driving needs. For those driving under 1,500 km per month, the cost is 900,000 VND (approximately $35). For those driving between 1,500 and 2,500 km, the cost is 1,200,000 VND (approximately $47) per month. Finally, for those exceeding 2,500 km monthly, the cost is 2,000,000 VND (approximately $78).

Like other VinFast electric cars, the VF 3 boasts the market’s leading warranty: 7 years or 160,000 km (whichever comes first) for the vehicle and an impressive 8 years with unlimited kilometers for the battery.

The first buyers who place a deposit of 15 million VND (approximately $590) between May 13th and 15th, 2024, will enjoy the special prices mentioned above and receive a complimentary high-end exterior color upgrade (valued at 8 million VND, approximately $314). This upgrade provides a choice of five color options in addition to the vehicle’s four standard colors.

Building on the VF 3’s ambition to be a smart, personal, and dynamic car for all needs, VinFast also allows customers to choose custom paint colors and exterior design motifs to suit their preferences, with a customization cost of 15 million VND.

A mini-SUV with impressive dimensions, the VinFast VF 3 measures 3,190 mm long, 1,679 mm wide, and 1,622 mm tall. Its 2,075 mm wheelbase and up-to-16-inch alloy wheels contribute to a significant 191 mm of ground clearance, making it adept at handling various terrains.

The VinFast VF 3’s interior reflects a youthful vibe with a stylish color scheme. Modern amenities create a comfortable driving experience, highlighted by a large, driver-centric 10-inch touchscreen entertainment system. The optimally designed cabin comfortably seats four passengers, with folding rear seats that expand cargo space to a generous 285 liters.

Powering the VF 3 is a 32 kW electric motor delivering a healthy 110 Nm of torque. This rear-wheel drive (RWD) setup allows the car to zip from 0 to 50 km/h in a brisk 5.3 seconds. The 18.64 kWh lithium-ion battery offers a driving range of up to 210 km on a single charge (based on NEDC standards). Furthermore, fast charging from 10% to 70% takes only 36 minutes. These impressive figures, particularly for a mini-SUV, cater to diverse driving needs. The VF 3 promises to be a game-changer, accelerating VinFast’s mission of bringing electric vehicles to everyone.

The 2024 National VinFast Electric Car Distributor Conference also saw VinFast CEO Pham Nhat Vuong recognize distributors in Vietnam for a strong Q1 and April 2024 performance. He further outlined VinFast’s ambitious development plan and goals for the year. Notably, VinFast aims to become the leading car manufacturer in Vietnam, taking on established gasoline car brands. To achieve this, VinFast plans to further expand its national network of showrooms and authorized dealers to at least 120 by year’s end.

“Vietnamese people are capable of achieving extraordinary things. Vingroup is willing to make sacrifices and overcome challenges to build a successful Vietnamese brand of international standing,” affirmed VinFast CEO Pham Nhat Vuong.

VinFast CEO Pham Nhat Vuong highlighted four key advantages of VinFast electric cars over gasoline competitors in the same class: lower total cost of ownership, cheaper energy costs per kilometer, reduced maintenance and repair expenses, and superior after-sales service and policies.

Combined with a customer-centric approach, the ongoing nationwide expansion of charging stations, and growing consumer awareness of electric car benefits, these strengths position VinFast to become a dominant market force in the near future.

About VinFast

VinFast — a member of Vingroup — envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet.

Press release via email from VinFast

