Porsche Rolls Out Electric Trucks As Transport Logistics Fleet

Porsche is pushing ahead with the roll-out of alternative drives in its transport logistics fleet: Together with its logistics partners, the sports car manufacturer is using six new electric HGVs (heavy good vehicle) at its Zuffenhausen, Weissach and Leipzig sites.

These vehicles transport production materials around the plants, working alongside an existing fleet of 22 biogas-fuelled HGVs. Another electric HGV delivers new vehicles to Switzerland from the Zuffenhausen plant. In addition, the company is testing the use of synthetic fuels (HVO100) in a multi-year trial under the scientific supervision of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT). For this purpose, twelve HGVs from the existing fleet will be used around the Zuffenhausen plant — but now they will be powered by re-fuels.

“Decarbonisation is an integral part of our sustainability strategy. The use of trucks with alternative drives and fuels is an important step toward achieving our ambitious goals. In doing so, we are consciously opting to use a mix of drive types that are appropriate to how the vehicles are deployed”, says Albrecht Reimold, Member of the Executive Board for Production and Logistics at Porsche AG.

In the course of the decarbonisation of the company’s HGV transport logistics, HGVs powered by biogas (CNG and LNG) have been used, among others, at Porsche for a long time. These will now be supplemented by the new electric HGVs in the standard processes. Logistics partners Keller Group, Müller — Die lila Logistik and Elflein have also committed to operating the electric HGVs using green electricity. This also applies to the new electric HGV used by the logistics company Galliker to deliver new vehicles to the Swiss market from the Porsche factory in Zuffenhausen.

Press release & images from Porsche AG

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here