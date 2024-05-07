New Ryvid Outset Will Sell for Just $5,995, with Ryvid Anthem Reduced to Only $6,495

The Ryvid Outset adds an exciting second model to the lineup of the California-based company, which was founded in 2022 and began deliveries of the first Ryvid Anthem Electric Motorcycles in September 2023. The scrambler-style Outset is a striking option for customers wanting an electric motorcycle for commuting and multi-road adventure. What’s more, because Outset shares a number of key components with Anthem, it opens a unique opportunity for riders to convert one into the other to suit their needs.

Offering greater suspension travel to deal with challenging surfaces as well as a longer, narrower motocross-style seat, and fitted with multi-role Dunlop Mutant tires, the Ryvid Outset is perfect for urban exploration and beyond. It shares the Anthem’s rigid folded steel backbone frame, instrument display, removable 4.3kWh battery with integrated charger, 72V air-cooled brushless DC motor, controller, and sealed belt drive.

The Outset’s vital statistics include up to 70 miles range* and 75mph+ top speed. As such, riders need a motorcycle license to ride the Outset and Anthem, which offer motorcycle brake positions and a twist throttle.

Outset has a 33” seat height but its compliant suspension and narrow cushion means it will comfortably accommodate a range of riders. Further differentiating it from Anthem, Outset gets its own headlight design, mirrors, wider handlebar, seat unit and suspension. The more upright riding position also necessitated repositioning the footpegs forward and adding a longer kickstand.

By removing the Anthem’s adjustable seat mechanism and employing less body panels among a raft of changes, Ryvid has been able to offer Outset at $500 less than its flagship Anthem.

Weighing just 315 lb, the Outset shares the Anthem’s featherweight architecture and low center of gravity. With its major components positioned at axle level, both the Outset and Anthem exhibit extraordinary handling characteristics, making it extremely easy to change direction at high speed or maneuver at slow speed.

Another benefit of electric power is the Ryvid Reverse Gear. At the push of a button when stopped, the rider is able to move the motorcycle backwards at walking speed to extricate it from perhaps a tight parking position or awkward slope.

Accessible Pricing

Originally priced at $8,995, Ryvid has been able to significantly reduce the Anthem price to $6,495 and introduce the Outset at $5,995 thanks to a number of factors. “From Ryvid’s inception, our primary goal has been to provide the most accessible light electric vehicle to a broad audience. In order to disrupt the light electric mobility sector, it was essential to not only innovate our products but also our value proposition,” said Dong Tran, Ryvid Founder and CEO. “Creating a new generation of two-wheel electric adopters meant competing effectively on the specification-versus-price ratio against both existing EVs and traditional ICE vehicles. Achieving competitive pricing would be challenging until we could execute several key post-launch initiatives,” he continued.

Among those initiatives, a new assembly facility in San Bernardino, CA has been key to the aggressive pricing structure. Coming online in February, its introduction allowed Tran’s targets to be met:

1. Increase production volume to negotiate lower parts costs

2. Expand the product range using the same platform, simplifying both the build process and product configurations

3. Optimize the supply chain to benefit cost and logistics

“Our team has focused on reaching these objectives over the past two years,” Tran continued, “Their relentless efforts have reached a milestone with the Ryvid Anthem. Available now, it will sell for $6,495, setting a new benchmark as one of the world’s most affordable electric motorcycles, based on specification. We’re also excited to announce the launch of orders for our new Outset model priced at $5,995, with shipping scheduled to begin in Summer 2024.”

As an additional incentive for the first customers, Outset will be offered with a free Power Controller Upgrade by ASI while supplies last. The same ASI controller will be available as an $800 upgrade for all Anthem and Outset owners, and can be retro-fitted to existing Anthem motorcycles.

Modular Design

In yet another industry first from Ryvid, existing owners of the Anthem Electric will be able to purchase the parts necessary to convert their motorcycle into the new Outset model at a fraction of the price of the complete machine thanks to its shared components.

The conversion parts will be available from the Interactive 3D Parts Catalog at ryvid.com, which currently lists every part of the Anthem for service or repair, and will soon be joined by Outset-specific parts. A list of parts and instruction video will be provided to guide Anthem owners when converting their Outset, and vice versa.

With the option to customize the Ryvid motorcycle into a totally different machine, creating a distinct new character, owners will be able to build the bike that suits their needs or even their mood.

Available to Order

Riders can visit ryvid.com to order the new $5,995 Outset for Summer delivery in either Sector Red or Vapor Grey, or the $6,495 Anthem for immediate delivery in a choice of six colors. Riders must have a motorcycle license in order to ride both the Anthem and Outset.

*Range is currently estimated until the Ryvid Outset is subjected to the Urban Dynamometer Driving Schedule to establish recognized city and highway range figures, which will be shared shortly at ryvid.com. Battery range may vary and can depend on conditions such as rider weight, speed, temperature, wind, tire pressure, terrain, incline, etc.

Ryvid Outset Specs

Power System: 72V air-cooled, brushless, DC motor, removable 4.3kWh Lithium-Ion battery with integrated 3.3kW charger

Power: rated at 10hp (7.5kW), peak power 20hp (14kW)

Peak Torque: 53 ft-lb

Drivetrain: clutchless Direct Drive transmission, 4.7:1 ratio Continental Synchroforce Carbon drive belt, selectable reverse gear limited to 5mph

Charging time: 110V – 0-80% in 2.3hr, 0-100% in 3.25hr. 220V or Level 2 adapter – 0-80% in 1.3hr, 0-100% in 1.85hr

Range: up to 70 miles (Eco Mode)

Speed: 75+ mph

Ride modes: Sport Mode, Eco Mode with regenerative braking, cruise control, Reverse Drive limited to 5mph

Frame: lightweight, folded stainless steel, 12 lb

Tires: Dunlop Mutant

Brakes: hydraulic four-piston front caliper with 320mm rotor, twin-piston rear with 240mm rotor

Suspension: inverted front fork, preload and damping adjustable, 6.5” travel. Rear monoshock, preload and damping adjustable, 1.8” travel

Weight: 315 lb with battery

Carrying capacity: 330 lb

Wheelbase: 52”

Rake & Trail: 26 degrees, 6”

Seat height: 33”

Rider display: 4.9” TFT display

Price: $5,995

Colorways: Sector Red or Vapor Grey

Warranty: limited lifetime on frame, 2 years limited on motorcycle parts & battery





ABOUT RYVID: Ryvid is a cutting-edge manufacturing corporation in the high-growth field of Electric Light Vehicles. Founded by enthusiasts, engineered by innovators, and designed by aerospace industry gearheads, the Ryvid mission is to create more sustainable and enjoyable personal mobility. The company name was derived by merging Rhythm and Avid; elements of motion and emotion that define the experience of using our products. Ryvid produces revolutionary, lightweight, affordable electric motorcycles with a significantly lower carbon footprint than its competitors. With the same innovation applied to all models, Ryvid is poised to revolutionize urban commuting. Ryvid products are designed and assembled in California. For further information, please visit ryvid.com

The Ryvid Anthem is available for delivery now at $6,495. The new Ryvid Outset is available at $5,995, with deliveries beginning Summer 2024.

Press release via email from Ryvid

